Stone Ridge Christian volleyball storms back to defeat Big Valley

The Stone Ridge Christian High girls volleyball team leaned on their seniors heavily and Aubriana Vander Woude, Tara Silva and Ellie Ann Vander Dussen delivered.
The trio helped the Knights (13-0, 9-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) battle back after dropping the first two games to outlast Big Valley Christian 24-26, 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13 on Monday night.
“Tara and Ellie and Aubriana were excellent in every part they needed to be,” said Stone Ridge Christian coach Ken Shaw. “It’s the kind of match where you look for your seniors to shine, and all three responded.”
Vader Woude finished second on the team with 17 kills. Silva orchestrated the offense with a career-high 45 assists and Vander Dussen was spectacular on defense with a career-high 58 digs. Shaw believes Silva and Vander Dussen set school records.
Sadi Tucker led the Knights with 18 kills.
Ripon Christian 3, Le Grand 0 in Le Grand – The Bulldogs had their six match winning streak snapped by the Knights in a 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 loss. Arisbeth Ceja led Le Grand with seven kills and four blocks.
Los Banos 3, Pacheco 0 in Los Banos – Sharon Lampreda’s 12 kills and three aces helped the Tigers improve to 10-0 in the Western Athletic Conference with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-12 victory over crosstown rivals Pacheco.
Boys Water Polo
Merced 11, Buhach Colony 10 in Merced – Abraham Santana scored with 39 seconds lift to live the Bears (5-2 Central California Conference) past the Thunder. Santana finished with four goals, two assists and four steals. Alec Propes added four goals and four steals for Merced.
Zach Fookes led Buhach Colony (4-4) with three goals, two assists and two steals.
Atwater 10, El Capitan 9 in Merced – Connor Norton scored three goals to go a long with two assists and six steals as the Falcons remained unbeaten at 8-0 in the CCC. Evan Spiva and Zak Jones scored three goals for the Gauchos (2-6).
Livingston 7, Los Banos 4 in Livingston – Tony Roacha scored three goals and assisted on two others to help the Wolves improve to 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Girls Water Polo
Buhach Colony 6, Merced 5 in Merced – Kara Boone scored the game-winning goal for the Thunder (7-1 CCC), which kept pace one game behind El Capitan in the CCC standings. Pam Solano and Erin McBride each added two goals for the Thunder. Stephanie Hart led the Bears with two goals.
El Capitan 12, Atwater 5 in Merced – Hope Stokes scored five times and Marion Carpenter recorded six assists as El Capitan remained undefeated in the CCC at 8-0.
Los Banos 11, Livingston 4 in Livingston – Kaitlin Downward poured in six goals to help the Tigers pick up a win. Zarel Luna and Maritza Fuentes scored two goals for the Wolves.
