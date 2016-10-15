Hagerman, Bears dominate Merced County Championships

Quinn Hagerman established herself as one of the premiere distance runners in the area last year as a freshmen.
She’s picked up this year right where she left off, winning the first two Central California Center meets. Hagerman added a victory in the Merced County Championships on Saturday at Atwater High.
Hagerman crossed the finish line in 17 minutes and 49 seconds, which is the third fastest time in course history.
The Merced girls also set a team record and broke the course team record with a combined time of 97:55 to take first place with 21 points.
Ciara Colon (18:06) and Jackie Aleman (19:50) helped give the Bears a 1-2-3 finish. Kaitlynn Perez (20:46) and Elise Pellissier (21:24) also turned in top-10 finishes for Merced with sixth and ninth place, respectively.
Atwater sophomore Clara Harman (20:00) finished fourth and Golden Valley’s Samantha Perez (20:12) placed fifth.
On the boys side, Buhach Colony’s Jose Prado moved up to No. 9 all time on the course top times with a 15:51 to pick up the individual title.
Raul Flores (16:13), Christian Parga (16:36) and Abraham Maldonado (16:55) helped Atwater edge out Buhach Colony for the team title. Flores’ time was good for third place overall.
Golden Valley’s Immanuel Wright (16:11) finished second and Merced’s John Hagerman (16:25) placed fourth.
