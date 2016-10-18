Notebook: El Capitan’s Ward selected for Goodwill Series in Australia

Braiden Ward’s fear of sharks, snakes, scorpions and invisible jellyfish won’t be enough to stop him from what he feels is a once in the life opportunity.
The El Capitan senior has been selected to play for the New York Yankees International Scout Team in Australia in December.
The Yankees team will be made up of 16 players from the United States who were referred by professional scouts. The team will compete in the Goodwill Series, which will be 12 games against the State Team Australia players, which are considered the best players in the country, including professional and collegiate players. Ward will leave for Australia on Dec. 15 and return on Jan. 1.
“It’s really exciting,” said Ward, who was named the Merced Sun-Star Co-Player of the Year last year with teammate Sai Davuluri. “It’s going to be some good baseball. We’re going up against some great athletes and baseball players. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity and not just because of the baseball.”
The Yankees team will be playing game in Adelaide and Brisbane.
“Australia is one place I never thought I’d go,” Ward said. “I’ve seen the Crocodile Hunter on TV. I’ve watched the Animal Planet. Just about every animal there can kill you. They have invisible jellyfish. There’s crocodiles, sharks, scorpions and spiders. I’m going to have to check me shoes every time I take them off and stay out of the water.”
Ward led the Gauchos with a .457 batting average to go along with a team-high 43 runs and 27 stolen bases to help El Capitan (22-8) win the Western Athletic Conference championships and reach the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game.
Ward has already verbally committed to the University of Washington and plans to sign his national letter of intent in November.
Ward was persuaded to take advantage of the opportunity by former Major League pitcher Steven Whitaker, whose son Chase plays with Ward at El Capitan. Whitaker took a similar trip to Japan in 1988.
“I really want to thank Mr. Whitaker,” Ward said. “He really encouraged me to take the trip if I could. He told me about his trip to Japan.”
The Ward family set up a Gofundme account to help raise money to pay for the trip. As of Tuesday afternoon, $1,955 dollars had been raised to their goal of $3,500. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/2sjmbb8w.
“It’s been so humbling to see people make donations for me to get this opportunity,” Ward said. “This is a chance for me to play in front of some pro scouts and former players. It means a lot.”
Chowchilla High narrows new mascot choice
Chowchilla High School has narrowed its new mascot to seven choices. In alphabetical order they are: Braves, Chiefs, Crimson Tribe, Natives, Red Hawks, Tribe and Warriors.
As you can tell, Chowchilla doesn’t plan to abandon its Native American theme.
California public schools were barred from using the Redskins name for sports teams and mascots under legislation Gov. Jerry Brown signed in October of last year.
The California Racial Mascots Act calls for public schools to phase out the team name, mascot or nickname by Jan. 1, 2017.
The decision on the new mascot will be made on Monday, Nov. 7 at a regularly scheduled board meeting.
Mello sets score mark at Golden Valley
Not only did Grace Mello help the Cougars win their first victory over the season over the weekend, but the junior also set a single-game scoring record. Mello scored 14 goals in Golden Valley’s 17-10 win over Pacheco at the Western States Tournament.
Mello has scored 104 goals in 21 games this season.
