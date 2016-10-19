El Capitan girls clinch another championship

For a new school, the El Capitan High girls water polo team is making winning look easy.
The Gauchos defeated Buhach Colony 10-9 on Wednesday evening to clinch the outright Central California Conference championship in their first season in the conference after getting bumped up from the Western Athletic Conference.
An impressive feat in its own right, but it only begins to tell the story of the Gauchos success in their first three varsity seasons.
Counting two 12-0 seasons in the WAC, El Capitan (11-0 CCC) has won 35 consecutive league matches since the school began playing varsity matches.
“That’s pretty impressive,” said El Capitan coach Kristie Dunham. “They’ve been doing it since they were sophomores playing varsity. These girls have put in a lot of time. I have eight or nine players playing summer polo. That’s a lot for a high school team. That means they are playing 35 more games together.”
Senior Hope Stokes says Dunham is the main reason the Gauchos have enjoyed such success from day one.
“Coach Kristie is the one that drives us to be better,” said Stokes, who finished with two goals, four steals and two assists. “The amount of work and dedication the players put in is because of her. She knows how to make a good team amazing.”
Watching the El Capitan players reaction after the game, you wouldn’t have known they had just won a league championship. The Gauchos are more focused on defeating Pitman on Monday to finish off another undefeated run through conference play.
“We don’t want to count out Pitman,” Stokes. “Going undefeated is very important to us.”
It’s not over yet,” added fellow senior. Alex Jasso, who scored three goals. “It’s not over yet. We still play Pitman. Pitman has strong shooters and fast swimmers. If we can go undefeated against that would be a nice legacy to leave as a group of seniors.”
The upstart Thunder (8-2 CCC) came in needing to defeat El Capitan for a shot at sharing the league championship.
Buhach Colony kept up with the Gauchos throughout the game, with strong play from Erin McBride, who scored two goals in the first half to keep the Thunder within 4-2 at intermission.
Pam Solano scored all five of her goals in the second half to keep Buhach Colony within striking distance.
“Buhach is a great team,” Jasso said. “They have a great offense and a great defense. They wanted it just as bad.”
The Gauchos just had too many weapons. Five different El Capitan players scored to hold off the Thunder.
Jasso (three goals), Makenzie Wenham (two), Stokes (two), Metztli Enriquez (two) and Madison Nolan (one) all found the next to help the Gauchos earn the clinching victory.
“It was such a close game, maybe that’s why we don’t feel as excited,” Dunham said. “Not bad winning the CCC in our first year. Buhach Colony is a quality team and they played a good game.”
Shawn Jansen
