Atwater, Livingston boys water polo clinch titles

The motto for the Atwater High boys water polo team this season has been put a number on the banner in the gym.
The Falcons reached that goal on Wednesday evening by clinching the Central California Conference championship with an 18-7 win over Golden Valley at Atwater High.
“I think this team is excited about the legacy they leave as champions,” said Falcons coach David Svendsen, whose team improved to 17-6 overall and 10-0 in the CCC.
Connor Norton scored five goals and finished with five steals. Dalton Hoofard added four goals for the Falcons. Teammates Elias Marquez (five steals) and Luke van Warmerdam (four steals) spearheaded the Atwater defense.
“Our guys understood the magnitude of the game and they didn’t try to do too much,” Svendsen said. “We’re successful when everyone fulfills their role.”
The Atwater student section also understood the magnitude of the game as they rushed the pool after the victory. Many of the students jumped in the pool to celebrate with the players.
“Our student section has been great at Atwater. They have a good reputation,” Svendsen said. “With a lot of the students jumping in the pool it was a cool scene. But it was a little strange because the season isn’t over yet. We still have two tough games left if we want to finish undefeated.”
The Falcons will finished the regular season next week against Merced and Buhach Colony.
Livingston 10, Los Banos 9 in Los Banos – The Falcons weren’t the only team celebrated. Livingston clinched its first Western Athletic Conference championship in school history with a win over the Tigers. Logan Friesen scored five goals and Fernando Mendoza played well at goalie for Livingston (7-0 WAC) with 10 saves.
Turlock 8, Merced 7 in Merced – Four Bears turnovers down the stretch helped the Bulldogs score twice and hand Merced its second one-goal loss of the week. Abraham Santana and Alec Propes both scored two goals for the Bears (6-4 CCC), who dropped to third place in the conference with two games left.
El Capitan 10, Buhach Colony 8 in Merced – Evan Spiva scored three goals and Garrett Thomas added two goals and three assists as the Gauchos improved to 12-8 overall and 5-6 in the CCC.
Girls Water Polo
Atwater 16, Golden Valley 11 in Atwater – The Falcons cruised past the Cougars despite eight goals and six steals from Golden Valley’s Grace Mello. Sam Grissom added two goals and four assists.
Girls Volleyball
Le Grand 3, Denair 0 in Le Grand – Alyssa Bueno recorded 20 assists and Alexis Aguallo finished with 15 digs as the Bulldogs improved to 9-3 in the Southern League.
