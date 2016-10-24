Buhach Colony’s Thao gets even for sister, qualifies for Masters golf

Buhach Colony High School graduate Sabrina Thao missed a berth for the 2015 Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Golf Tournament by a single stroke.
One year later, her sister, Selena, got even.
Selena Thao shot an 83 on Monday at the Division I South Tournament and advanced to Masters next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. It will be the first Masters appearance for Thao, the Player of the Year in the Central California Conference.
“I want to go as far as I can,” Thao said as dark – but rainless – clouds hung over Stockton Country Club. “I want to get my name out.”
Selena’s wish will be granted a year after Sabrina, a student at UC Davis, shot an 87 at the D-I South at Modesto’s Creekside and watched her season end. Selena didn’t want another family disappointment.
For starters, she has improved her game. She shot a 94 at Creekside at last year’s D-I South, which means she improved by 11 strokes in the same event at Stockton CC, a more difficult venue.
“My short game is much better,” Selena said. “My scores are lower than Sabrina’s when she was a junior.”
Thao birdied the par-5 17th, her third-to-last hole, by holing a 15-foot putt. Her 83, the fourth-best round in the field of 81, was more than enough to earn one of six individual berths for Masters.
El Capitan, the runner-up in the CCC, totaled 552 strokes for sixth place in the 10-team field. Lauren Gudgel led the Gauchos with a 92. Buhach Colony, third in the CCC, posted a 610 for ninth place.
CCC champion Turlock placed third at the divisional with a 513 total, behind champion Lincoln (470) and runner-up St. Mary’s (496) and advanced as a team to Masters.
Here are the D-I South scores of the CCC individual qualifiers: Juliana Slagter of Merced and Ashleigh Esau of Atwater (100), Nicole McMillin of Atwater (101), Katlyn Lawrence of Atwater (105), Hanna Boelter of Golden Valley (108) and Phoebe Arista of Merced (110).
