Buhach Colony volleyball can’t repeat performance against Turlock

The Buhach Colony High girls volleyball team played one of its best matches of the season when they upset Turlock the first time the two teams played.
The Thunder didn’t look like the same team in the rematch on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs kept the pressure on Buhach Colony and kept the Thunder from getting in any rhythm as Turlock dominated in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 victory at Bulldog Arena.
“I think the difference this time is we played more as a team,” said Turlock setter Julia Handy, who orchestrated the Bulldogs offense with 26 assists to go a long with five digs and four kills. “Taking that first game gave us confidence. We know the last time we played them was a fluke. (Buhach Colony) played so well, we have to give them credit. But we really played some of our best volleyball tonight.”
Handy spent the night spreading the ball around to her hitters Jadyn Tubbs, Isabella Bush, Sophie Bigler, Audrey Dykzeul and Jazmyn Tubbs.
Meanwhile, the Buhach Colony offense had a tough time stringing together points.
The Thunder watched Turlock run off nine consecutive points in the first game to open up a 16-7 lead. Buhach Colony’s best run of the night was three straight points.
“We never got into a rhythm,” said Thunder coach Andy Hill, whose team dropped to 17-10 overall and 7-4 in the CCC. “They forced us to play out of system. When we did get the serve, you saw our service errors tonight. After we get the serve we talk about holding serve for at least three points. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Jadyn Tubbs led Turlock with 11 kills.
Jessica Pinasco paced Buhach Colony with seven kills and Cameron Gray added six kills.
“I think our whole game plan revolved around No. 1 (Pinasco),” Handy said. “We tried to play keep away and not let her get the ball. She’s such a good player.”
Mallory Pazin added 12 assists and eight digs for the Thunder, who finish the regular season at home on Thursday night against Atwater.
Hill felt the Thunder didn’t attack aggressively.
“We talk about when we face these high caliber teams we have to attack the ball every single time,” Hill said. “Obviously we didn’t do that tonight and they took advantage of it.”
The Bulldogs (23-9, 10-1) can now turn their attention to a showdown on Thursday night for the CCC championship at Pitman (10-1).
Hill wasn’t ready for the Thunder to focus on Atwater after a poor performance. He met with his team for 30 minutes after Tuesday’s match, unhappy with their mental approach.
“Besides the on-the-court play, it was just a mental letdown tonight,” Hill said. “I could tell before the match. We were ready to go physically, but not mentally.”
Pitman 3, El Capitan 0 in Merced – Yisel Perez recorded 13 kills and Kaylin Randhawa added 10 kills and three blocks as the Pride swept the Gauchos 25-14, 25-20, 25-17. Kelsey Davis led El Capitan with 12 kills and Yesenia Segarra added 21 assists.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Turlock Christian 0 in Turlock – Tara Silva’s 30 assists and six aces helped the Knights (15-0, 12-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) sweep the Eagles 25-7, 25-8, 25-9. Aubrian Vander Woude chipped in nine kills and two blocks for SRC.
