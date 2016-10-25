LB’s Liu, Pacheco’s Arrey reach WAC title match

All signs pointed towards an all city of Los Banos final.
The Western Athletic Conference Singles Tournament championship match just didn’t produce the finalists that were necessarily anticipated.
Top seeds Shirley Liu and Taylor Torongo appeared to be on a collision course after helping Los Banos complete a seventh consecutive undefeated regular season. The pair never dropped an individual match during the run, making them the favorites heading into Tuesday.
Pacheco’s Miranda Arrey crashed the party. The senior fought through a pair of straight-set victories in the opening two rounds and then outlasted Torongo 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. Third-seeded Arrey will now try to knock off the two-time defending champion in Thursday’s championship match.
Both have already earned berths into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II individual tournament.
Liu reached the finals with a first-round bye and then defeated Pacheco’s Aimee Wheeler 6-1, 6-1 and Central Valley’s Claudia Martinez 6-1, 6-2. The junior has yet to drop a set in her three years in the tournament.
It marks the first time in school history that anyone from Pacheco has reached the final. Arrey made history a year ago when she teamed up with Wheeler to win the WAC Doubles Tournament crown. Now she’ll try for a slightly loftier prize. Liu swept Arrey in three head-to-head matchups on the season.
