Merced-area high school sports summaries for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Volleyball
High school girls
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Turlock Christian 0
25-7, 25-8, 25-9
Stone Ridge (15-0, 12-0 CCAA) – Kills: Aubriana Vander Woude 9. Assists: Tara Silva 30. Blocks: Vander Woude 2. Digs: Ellie Ann Vander Dussen 14. Aces: Silva 6.
JV – Stone Ridge 2-0.
Turlock 3, Buhach Colony 0
25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Buhach Colony – Kills: Jessica Pinasco 7. Blocks: Pinasco 2, Morgan Johnson 2. Assists: Mallory Pazin 12. Digs: Mckenzie Powell 11. Aces: Miranda Baptista 1.
Turlock – Kills: Jadyn Tubbs 11. Assists: Julia Handy 26. Digs: Brett Hanson 8.
Pitman 3, El Capitan 0
25-14, 25-20, 25-17
Pitman – Kills: Yisel Perez 13. Blocks: Kaylin Ranhawa 3. Assists: Emma Hirschkorn 32. Digs: Marlowe Embry 11. Aces: Denae Finney 2, Hirschkorn 2.
Tennis
High school girls
Western Athletic Conference
Singles Championship
First Round
Shirley Liu (LB) and Taylor Torongo (LB) – byes. Aimee Wheeler (Pach) d. Domo Koeurn (Ceres), 6-3, 6-2. Adriana Moreno (LB) d. Marissa Aguilar (Liv), 6-2, 6-2. Claudia Martinez (CV) d. Eze Ogbuli (Patt), 7-5, 6-0. Miranda Arrey (Pach) d. Elena Marin (Liv), 6-1, 6-1. Guadalupe Becerra (CV) d. Kitzia Gonzalez, (Patt), 6-2, 6-2. Andrea Esho (Ceres) d. Cat Borges (Patt), 7-5, 6-4.
Second Round
Liu (LB) d. Wheeler (Pach), 6-1, 6-1. Martinez (CV) d. Moreno (LB), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Becerra (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Torongo (LB) d. Esho (Ceres), 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.
Semifinals
Liu (LB) d. Martinez (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Torongo (LB), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4.
WAC Singles final (Thursday)
Shirley Liu (LB) vs. Miranda Arrey (Pach)
Cross Country
High school boys
Central California Conference Center Meet at Applegate Park/3 miles
Team scores
1. Buhach Colony 46, 2. Atwater 49, 3. Turlock 90, 4. Merced 96, 5. Pitman 112, 6. Golden Valley 117, 7. El Capitan 221.
Individual results
1. John Hagerman (Merced), 16:11.
2. Immanuel Wright (Golden Valley), 16:19.
3. Christian Parga (Atwater), 16:19.6.
4. Jose Prado (Buhach Colony), 16:20.
5. Jeremy Gouveia (Buhach Colony), 16:32.
6. Thomas Brinkop (Buhach Colony), 16:34.
7. Harrison Hobbs (Buhach Colony), 16:53.
8. Raul Flores (Atwater), 16:59.
9. Abraham Maldonado (Atwater), 17:05.
10. Cole KcKain (Merced), 17:06.
High school girls
Central California Conference Center Meet at Applegate Park/3 Miles
Team scores
1. Merced 34, 2. Turlock 38, 3. Atwater 70, 4. Golden Valley 99, 5. Pitman 116, 6. El Capitan 189, 7. El Capitan INC.
Individual results
1. Quinn Hagerman (Merced), 19:58.
2. Ciara Colon (Merced), 19:59.
3. Jackie Aleman (Merced), 20:05.
4. Maria Varela (Turlock), 20:07.
5. Clara Harman (Atwater), 20:14.
6. Adelae Fredeen (Turlock), 20:22.
7. Macie Ericksen (Turlock), 20:25.
8. Josette Vigil (Golden Valley), 20:27.
9. Hope Salsig (Turlock), 20:34.
10. Alondra Cisneros (Atwater), 20:37.
Comments