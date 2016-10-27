Atwater boys water polo finishes with perfect CCC record

The Atwater High School boys water polo team finished a perfect championship run through the Central California Conference with an 11-8 win over Buhach Colony on Wednesday night at Atwater.
Elias Marquez led the way for Atwater with four goals, two assists and four steals. Connor Norton added three goals and two assists.
During their impressive run through a competitive CCC, the Falcons had to grind out a lot of close wins.
“The 12-0 record is a testament to our guys’ work ethic and determination,” said Atwater coach David Svendsen. “They were never out of any game, regardless of the score or time left in the game. I’m so proud of the memory that they will have for the rest of their lives.”
Joe Bustabade finished with four goals and two steals for Buhach Colony.
Merced 17, Golden Valley 6 in Merced – The Bears needed to win their regular-season finale to clinch the third playoff spot out of the CCC and did it behind Alec Propes’ nine goals. Abraham Santana turned in an all-around effort for the Bears (7-5 CCC) with two goals, eight assists and five steals.
Livingston 13, Ceres 6 in Livingston – Logan Friesen poured in seven goals as the Wolves finished off a perfect run through the Western Athletic Conference at 9-0. Tony Rocha added three goals and two assists, and Livingston goalie Fernando Mendoza stopped nine shots.
Girls water polo
Buhach Colony 13, Atwater 3 in Atwater – Gwynne McBride scored six goals and Pam Solano added three goals and three assists as Buhach Colony finished the regular season with a 10-2 record in the CCC. Buhach Colony goalie Regina Navarro made 19 saves.
Merced 21, Golden Valley 7 in Merced – Libby Shank scored six goals and Claire Camper and Stephanie Hart added three goals each as the Bears cruised. Sam Grissom led Golden Valley with three goals.
Ceres 3, Livingston 2 in Livingston – Maritza Fuentes and Alejandra Ruelas scored goals for the Wolves in the loss.
Girls volleyball
Orestimba 3, Le Grand 0 in Newman – Alysaa Bueno led the Bulldogs with 14 assists in a 25-14, 25-20, 28-26 loss. Alexis Aguallo also finished with 23 digs and two aces for Le Grand (10-4 Southern League).
Comments