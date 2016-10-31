Buhach Colony star struggles at Sac-Joaquin Section Masters golf

Buhach Colony High School junior Selena Thao wasn’t pleased with her 98 on Monday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament, but there was a consolation prize:
She’ll have one more year.
“I feel proud that I actually made it, even though I didn’t play well,” said Thao, the MVP of the Central California Conference. “I still have next year.”
Thao, one of 107 who qualified for the section’s most prestigious tournament, reached Masters with an 84 at the Division I South last week at Stockton Country Club. She was encouraged by two factors that helped everyone Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park: The absence of wind at a venue notorious for major gusts off the nearby Delta, and lift-clean-and-place rules in place after Sunday’s rain.
Instead, Thao lacked her best stuff, understandable given the event’s importance. Only the top three teams and four individuals advanced to the Northern California Regional Championships on Nov. 7 in Salinas.
“My confidence was a little low today,” Thao admitted.
Livingston senior Lexi Gonzalez, a first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection, offered a more upbeat review after her 93, which matched her score at the 2015 Masters.
“It’s not my best, but I’m not disappointed,” Gonzalez said. “I just had too many big numbers.”
Gonzalez said her major season goal – being a part of Livingston’s first WAC girls golf title – already was achieved. She qualified for Masters by shooting an 81, fourth overall, at last week’s Division IV tournament at Rancho del Rey.
“Winning the league championship was all I wanted to do,” said Gonzalez, who didn’t take up the game until she was a freshman.
CCC champion Turlock, one of 14 teams in the field, placed 11th.
