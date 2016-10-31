High school fall playoffs in full gear this week

The high school fall playoffs are in full swing this week with girls volleyball and boys water polo beginning Tuesday.
The Buhach Colony girls volleyball team earned the No. 4 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs and will host Western Athletic Conference champion Los Banos on Tuesday at the Thunder Dome.
All volleyball matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
El Capitan earned the No. 9 seed in Division III and will open tonight at No. 8 Benicia.
For the fourth consecutive season, Hilmar earned the No. 2 seed in Division IV. The Yellowjackets will host No. 15 Venture Academy. Le Grand is the No. 7 seed in Division V and will host No. 10 Holt Academy.
In the Central Section, Chowchilla is the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Fowler. West Sierra League champion Dos Palos is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 McFarland.
Water polo – The Merced boys earned the No. 8 seed in Division II and will host No. 9 Rodriguez-Fairfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Valley.
Central California Conference champions Atwater (boys) and El Capitan (girls) received first-round byes.
The Falcons are the No. 3 seed in Division II and will host the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Oakmont-Roseville and Oakdale on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Buhach Colony.
The El Capitan girls are the top seed in Division II and will host the winner between Bear Creek and Whitney-Rocklin on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The Buhach Colony girls open as the No. 5 seed in Division II and will host No. 12 Ceres on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Also on Wednesday in Division III girls, No. 6 Los Banos travels to No. 3 Rio Americano-Sacramento at 5:30 p.m.
The Division III boys start Thursday with WAC champion Livingston earning the sixth seed and opening at No. 3 Ripon at 4:30 p.m.. Los Banos is the eighth seed and will open at top-seeded Sonora at 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis – El Capitan and Atwater were scheduled for Division I play-in games Monday. The winners would advance to Tuesday’s first round. El Capitan would face top-seeded Oak Ridge. Atwater would meet Davis of Yolo County.
WAC champion Los Banos hosts Pioneer-Woodland at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Division III.
Football – Playoff brackets will be released during an online selection show at 5 p.m. Saturday. In the past, the show has been free. However, this season the NFHS Network is putting the show behind its pay wall so users will have to pay $9.95 for a month-long pass, which will also give them access to playoff broadcasts.
The brackets will be available online at cifsjs.org after the broadcast.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
