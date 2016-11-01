Merced boys open water playoffs with rout of Rodriguez

The Merced High boys water polo team took control of the game early with five first-quarter goals and coasted to an 18-9 win over No. 9 seed Rodriguez on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs at Golden Valley High.
Alec Propes led the early charge, scoring the first three goals of the game, on his way to a game-high seven goals.
“We just played explosive, Bears offense,” Propes said. “Abraham (Santana) and I did our thing. We put our shots away.”
Propes scored the first three goals in 1 minute and 33 seconds to give the No. 8 seeded Bears (18-11) the 3-0 lead. Hayden Giebeler and Spencer Fluetsch both tacked on goals to give Merced a 5-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Bears didn’t have much of a scouting report on the Mustangs (19-7). All they knew was Riley Smith was the leading scorer with 127 goals.
“We eventually found out they were trying to do one thing,” said Merced coach Kit Grattan. “We focused our defense to try to stop that one thing and that made it easier to defend.”
Smith scored two goals early in the second quarter to pull Rodriguez within 5-2. Merced star Santana also had two early ejections so the Bears had to make some adjustments on defense.
“I put Nick Eckles in on defense,” Grattan said. “Abraham wants to guard the hole set and play offense. He wants to do it all, but he couldn’t today. Nick is a good defender too and he did a good job. We went to more of a drop and crash, which isn’t something we practice a whole lot, but we were effective.”
Santana helped close out the first half with two of his five goals to give the Bears an 8-3 lead at intermission.
Merced then put the game away with a 7-0 run that lasted most of the third quarter that built the lead to 15-3. Haden Giebeler and Propes each scored two goals during the run as the Bears hurt Rodriguez in transition for three easy scores midway through the third quarter.
“It was more about swimming there,” Grattan said. “We wanted to outswim them and be aggressive.”
Smith led Rodriguez with five goals.
Santana finished with six assists to go along with his five goals. Giebeler added three goals and Merced goalie Nathan Latronica finished with 16 saves.
Merced will face the top seed Rio Americano (15-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Sacramento.
“It’s going to be tough,” Propes said. “We’ve done some research on them on Maxpreps. We don’t know too much about them, but we’re not going to go in scared. They are high school boys just like we are high schools boys. We’ll be ready to go.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
