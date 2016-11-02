Buhach Colony girls water polo dream season continues

Gwynne McBride feels this season playing on the Buhach Colony High girls water polo team has been one of her best sports experiences in her life.
McBride and the Thunder extended their season for at least one more game with a dominant 21-4 win over No. 12 Ceres in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Wednesday evening.
“I think being a part of this group is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” McBride said. “I love all these girls. It’s been unbelievable how far we’ve come.”
McBride has seen the program go 0-10 in the Central California Conference her first two seasons. The Thunder won two conference games last year.
This year Buhach Colony finished second with a 10-2 record in the CCC and on Wednesday night they celebrated their first playoff win in school history. The Thunder were 0-3 in their previous three playoff appearances.
“The girls were pretty nervous,” said Buhach Colony coach Justin Tanzillo, whose team improved to 20-8 this season. “This is the first time we’ve hosted a varsity section playoff game in this pool. It’s our first section playoff win ever. It’s the first time we’ve played a playoff game (since 2011). So yeah, our girls were nervous, but they were focused.”
McBride helped set the tone for the fifth-seeded Thunder.
The senior found herself open often out in front of the cage and she continued to fire off shots. McBride scored five consecutive goals in the first quarter to help the Thunder open up a 7-0 lead by the end of the opening quarter. The five goals came in a 3 minute and 35 second stretch of the first quarter.
“I’ve had a lot of practice with my shooting,” said McBride, who scored a game-high nine goals. “I used to be a little shy to shoot when I was a freshman. All these years of experience have got me further. I think it helped that we practiced different plays that hadn’t tried before. They worked pretty well.”
“This year she’s really been a force with her shot,” Tanzillo added. “Something has clicked for her. When she gets the ball out on top, she flings it. She’s become our best shooter.”
The Thunder defense suffocated the Bulldogs, forcing Ceres’ shots to come from the perimeter. Buhach Colony turned bad passes into easy goals on the other end as it built a 13-1 lead by halftime.
Buhach Colony’s Pamela Solano and McBride’s younger sister, Erin, both added two goals each in the first half.
Gwynned McBride added two more goals in the third quarter on penalty shots as the Thunder stretched the lead to 19-2 as they began taking out the starters and allowing everyone to get playing time.
Buhach Colony advances to play No. 4 Lodi on Friday in the quarterfinals at Tokay High at 5:30 p.m. The Flames defeated No. 13 Laguna Creek 16-3 on Wednesday.
“We’re expecting the competition level to move up in the next round,” Tanzillo said. “We know we’re going to play tougher teams. We’re going to have to be prepared to play well on offense and defense.”
