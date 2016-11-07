Busy week of high school playoffs on tap for this week

Five area teams are one win away from playing for a section championship in volleyball and water polo. Cross Country will hold its Sac-Joaquin Section championships. Oh yeah, the football playoffs kickoff on Thursday.
It’s another busy week of high school action with every sport in the postseason.
Here’s what the high school sports week looks like:
Girls Volleyball
Buhach Colony, Hilmar and Stone Ridge Christian are still alive in their quest of blue banners. All three will be action on Tuesday night in semifinal matchups.
The fourth-seeded Thunder (20-11) will make the their first semifinal appearance since 2006 when they travel to Sacramento to face No. 1 Christian Brothers (25-5) in the Division III playoffs at 7 p.m.
Both the Thunder and the Falcons have cruised through their first two playoff matches with two three-game sweeps.
Hilmar (22-12) is the No. 2 seed in Division IV and will host No. 3 Bret Harte (25-5) at 7 p.m. The Yellowjackets are trying to advance to the section finals for the fourth consecutive season. Hilmar lost to Sonora in the section championships the last three years.
Second-seeded Stone Ridge Christian (26-3) will host No. 3 Forest Lake Christian (15-6) in the Division VI semifinals at 7 p.m. The Knights are vying for a fourth section title game appearance and a first section championship.
Water Polo
The third-seeded Atwater (23-7) boys travel to Modesto’s Johansen High today for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game against No. 2 Rocklin (16-9) at 12:45 p.m.
The winner advances to the section championship on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Woodcreek High in Roseville against the winner No. 1 Rio American and No. 5 Ponderosa.
The top-seeded El Capitan (21-6) girls will face No. 4 Lodi (16-11) at Tokay High in Lodi on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. for the Division II semifinals.
The winner advances to the finals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Woodcreek High against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Oakmont and No. 3 Del Oro.
Cross Country
Area cross country runners will head to Folsom’s Willow Hill on Saturday for the Sac-Joaquin Section championships at 9 a.m. The Merced girls qualified for the Division II race. The Buhach Colony boys (Division II) and Golden Valley boys (Division III) also qualified as teams.
The goal is to advance to the state meet, which will be held at Fresno Wooward Park in Fresno on Nov. 26.
Football
Five area football teams will begin the postseason on Thursday at 7 p.m.
In the Sac-Joaquin Section, Merced (7-3) is the five seed in Division III and will host No. 12 Beyer (7-3) at Veterans Stadium. In Division V, Hilmar (9-1) is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Colfax (7-3). Delhi (8-2) is the No. 7 seed in Division VI and will open at No. 2 Bradshaw Christian (10-0). Stone Ridge Christian (8-2) is the top seed out of the Central California Athletic Alliance and will face Delta (4-6) in the Division VII playoffs.
Los Banos (7-3) is the No. 4 seed in Division IV and will open on Friday at Loftin Stadium against No. 5 El Dorado (8-2) at 7 p.m.
In the Central Section, Dos Palos (6-4) is the No. 2 seed in Division V and will host No. 15 Kern Valley (5-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Chowchilla is the No. 3 seed in Division IV and received a first-round bye.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
