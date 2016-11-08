Slow start dooms Atwater in boys water polo section semifinals

David Svendsen didn’t wait long to use a timeout Tuesday.
His Atwater High School boys water polo team was doing a number of uncharacteristic things while letting Rocklin to race to a three-goal lead. Sloppy passes, ill-advised shots and slow transition plagued the Falcons in the opening quarter, forcing Svendsen to gather his players and inquire, “What’s wrong?”
The timeout seemed to help Atwater regroup, but the damage was done. The third-seeded Falcons never got closer than three goals the rest of the way, and No. 2 Rocklin advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II final with a 10-6 victory at Johansen High.
“We came out really nervous, which surprised me,” Svendsen said. “We’ve played in a lot of big games this year, and the moment never seemed to catch up with us. Maybe I put too much pressure on them. I don’t really know.
“Rocklin is a team we saw during club ball and knew well. They’re well coached and have a lot of good athletes. We’ve been a team that’s been able to fight back from slow starts all season. But when you do it against good competition on a grander stage, it’s tough to overcome a start like that.”
In addition to the early nerves, the physicality of the Thunder (17-9) seemed to throw off Atwater (24-8). Rocklin was physically bigger across the board and took full advantage of the referees allowing a little more contact.
Atwater seemed to adjust a couple of minutes into the second quarter, earning a 5-meter shot with good, hard swimming. Connor Norton (team-high three goals) converted the shot to trim the lead to 4-1. Atwater could only trade goals with Rocklin the rest of the way, however.
The Falcons’ offense never found a rhythm, turning over the ball 22 times and missing 25 shots, about a third of which hit the crossbar or posts.
“I guess we’re just a little too used to swimming in a small pool,” junior Luke van Warmerdam said. “Whenever we get in a big pool and start to get spread out, you can see us get nervous. We seemed to get past that and settle in after the first quarter.
“We did a better job passing the ball around and getting ourselves offensive opportunities, but we didn’t do a good job finishing today.”
Despite the offensive struggles, Atwater’s defense and goalkeeper Blake Brigham (five saves) did more than enough to keep the Falcons in the game. The deficit was still a manageable 7-3 entering the fourth quarter, and Svendsen elicited one last surge of energy with an inspirational speech between periods.
Atwater responded with its easiest looking goal of the game with van Warmerdam (two goals, two steals) cashing in off a nice pass from Daniel Vann to open the fourth quarter. The Falcons followed with a steal, and Norton sprang free for a breakaway against Rocklin goalkeeper Sawyer Gardetto. Norton waited a bit too long to pick out his shot, which struck the crossbar.
It was that kind of afternoon. Patrick Guinn (team-high three goals, two assists) scored on Rocklin’s ensuing possession, and the Thunder pulled away.
“That was a two-goal swing that obviously hurt our comeback chances, but that’s kind of how our day went,” Svendsen said. “We played good enough defense to win, but we didn’t do enough with the offensive chances we created. And like good teams do, every time we made a mistake, they made us pay.
“I told the kids after that this was obviously not our best performance, but this one loss doesn’t define our season. We accomplished something this year that no one expected in going undefeated in league. It’s OK to be disappointed, but there’s still plenty to be proud of.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
