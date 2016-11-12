El Cap girls water polo makes school, area history

Metzli Enriquez cradled a Hope Stokes pass and braved a quick glance at the clock.
While her teammates and the El Capitan girls water polo faithful counted down the seconds, Enriquez surged out of the water and lobbed a shot towards the far post. The ball floated perfectly over Del Oro goalkeeper Emily Gammelgard and settled gently into the side netting at the far post with 1.8 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Gauchos’ nerves seemed to settle right along with it. After a very cautious and defensive opening quarter, El Cap got back to the style of play that helped it earn the No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division II. Once the Gauchos got going, they wouldn’t be denied. Led by Hope Stokes’ team-high three goals El Capitan never trailed, defeating the Golden Eagles 7-4 to win the section title and earn the first blue banner in school history.
The victory also marks the first section title for a girls water polo team in Merced history.
“The girls definitely had some nerves in the first quarter,” El Cap coach Kristie Dunham said. “That’s what you’re afraid of in a section final game. Del Oro came out with a really defensive approach and made us grind. We kind of accommodated them by not swimming.
“The second quarter we started playing our game a little bit. We drew some kick outs and finished them to build a lead at the half. After that, I felt like we started to play the kind of game we wanted to play. We didn’t score like we’re accustomed to doing, but part of winning in championship games is making adjustments. The girls did that.”
Enriquez’s goal gave EC (23-6) a 1-0 lead at the end of one. DO’s Emilia Kingston evened things on the Golden Eagles’ first possession of the second quarter, but the Gauchos answered on a pair of man-up opportunities.
El Capitan upped its aggression and movement in the second quarter, forcing Del Oro (10-14) to start grabbing and drawing a couple kick outs. Marion Carpenter cashed one in and Madison Nolan set up Stokes with a nice bit of passing to make it 3-1 at the half.
“I think a lot of us remembered last year’s championship game and were a little afraid of it happening again,” Enriquez said. “So nerves were definitely a factor early. I think the other thing that caused our slow start was not getting some of the calls we were used to. The officials let a lot of the physical stuff go and that took us a while to adjust to.
“We knew it would come down to swimming. We’re conditioned to keep going hard for four quarters and we believed we had an advantage there if we just kept doing it.”
As they’ve done so many times throughout the regular season, the Gauchos threatened to break it open in the third quarter. Utilizing a smothering defense to create turnovers and some odd-man rushes, El Cap pushed its lead to 6-2. Stokes found the back of the net twice, giving DO fits from the hole-set area and Nolan cashed in another 6-on-5 chance when Enriquez found her at the back door for an easy finish.
The Golden Eagles refused to go quietly into the good night. The Gauchos took a pair of bad ejections to close the third quarter and Del Oro took full advantage. Kingston scored on the ensuing man-up chances to trim the lead to 6-4 going to the fourth quarter.
Any hope for a comeback bid seemed to all but disappear on EC’s opening possession of the fourth quarter. With two ejections already against her, Dunham pulled Alex Jasso from her defensive position and threw her in the middle of the Gaucho attack. The move paid off as Jasso rifled a shot under Gammelgard to seal the 7-4 victory.
“We wanted this one more than they did, the whole game,” Nolan said. “I felt like we had the better mental approach. When they scored we never put our heads down. We just got back after it and answered their goal as quickly as possible.
“Last year we were just happy to be there in the DIII championship game. I think we needed that loss to get us to where we are. It motivated us all season and now we have a DII title to show for it.”
