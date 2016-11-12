Hilmar has no answer for Ripon’s McCreath in D-IV volleyball final

Down a game and trailing 16-10 in the fourth game, first-year Ripon coach Erin Cutino could feel the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship slipping away.
Then, a bright idea hit her.
“I told the girls, ‘Protect the server and, for as long as you can, go to Sam (McCreath),’ ” Cutino said. “ ‘Until they figure out how to stop Sam, keep feeding her.’ ”
Hilmar never did find a way to stop McCreath, who had a staggering 47 kills and 12 blocks in the Indians’ 27-29, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12 victory over its Trans-Valley League rival Saturday at Tokay High School.
“She is a senior, seasoned, strong outside hitter,” said Hilmar coach Patti Harris, whose team was swept in two league matches with Ripon this season. “She’s super smart, quick; she’s an all-around great player.”
The title is the fourth in school history for the Indians, who were a mediocre 70-65 since hanging their last section banner in 2010.
“I know my team has a lot of confidence in me,” said McCreath, who has committed to playing volleyball at Central Connecticut State next year. “I knew if I did my job we could get into the game and win.”
After calling timeout down 16-10, McCreath took over, as Ripon went on a 15-1 run with the 5-foot-10 outside hitter recording 11 kills during the surge.
“You could just kind of feel the momentum shift,” said McCreath, one of six seniors on the team. “We knew nothing was going to stop us at that point.”
Hilmar, on the other hand, must have felt like the diamond ring was halfway on the finger after being a bridesmaid the past three seasons.
The Yellowjackets were runners-up to three-time reigning champ Sonora, which earned the Wildcats a mandatory promotion to Division III this season.
With the Wildcats gone – they lost to Christian Brothers 3-0 in the D-III final Thursday – Hilmar had to feel like its time had come.
“I feel honored, every year,” said Harris, who is now 214-90-3 in eight seasons as the Yellowjackets’ coach. “It’s a hard thing to do, making the section finals every year. It is an honor, even if we take second.”
Hilmar took the opening game – which featured a 60-second, 52-hit point – in what should be a candidate for set of the season.
Woodland Christian 3, Stone Ridge Christian 0 – The Knights bid for a Division VI championship fell one victory short for a fourth consecutive season.
After back-to-back losses in the D-VI final to Turlock Christian in 2013-14, SRC lost to Woodland Christian last year in three straight games.
“I don’t like being the poster child for runners-up,” Stone Ridge coach Ken Shaw said. “But I love my seniors. They’re such hard workers. I’m proud of my girls.”
The silver lining for the Knights is the season isn’t finished, as section finalists advance to the CIF NorCal Regional.
The Knights (27-4) and Cardinals (25-5) will learn their first-round opponents Sunday afternoon.
“We didn’t get the blue (championship) banner,” said senior Aubriana Vander Woude, who led Stone Ridge with 11 kills. “But we have a new goal now. We get to keep playing, and that helps.”
Libero Ellie Ann Vander Dussen totaled 27 digs, setter Tara Silva had 20 assists, Morgan McCary had three ace serves and Rhett Minor had two blocks.
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380
