Merced’s Hagerman, Colon punch tickets to state

Quinn Hagerman and Ciara Colon’s dream season isn’t done just yet.
The pair helped the Merced girls cross country team capture its first Central California Conference since 1987 and led the Bears to a sixth-place finish at the Sac-Joaquin Sub-Section meet. The Merced duo were just getting started.
Hagerman and Colon finished eighth and ninth respectively in the Division II race at the Section Meet on Saturday, crossing the Willow Hill finish line just 19 seconds apart. They grabbed the final two individual State qualifying spots, booking their places in Fresno this week.
They’ll be joined by Golden Valley’s Immanuel Wright. The senior finished 10th in the boys Division III with a time of 17:03.3.
Los Banos’ Leslie Hernandez just missed out on giving the area four State representatives. The sophomore metaled with a 15th-place finish in the girls DIII race, missing out on a state berth by two spots.
The Merced girls had the best team finish, closing its historic season with a seventh-place finish in the DII race.
The Buhach Colony boys finished 10th in Division II, paced by Jeremy Gouveia (38th) in 17:35.6. Merced’s John Hagerman had the best DII boys finish, placing 31st in 17:22.7. Atwater’s Raul Flores (37th) was just off his pace with a time of 17:34.6.
Led by Wright, the Golden Valley boys took ninth in the DIII race. Los Banos Jensen Chase (18:13.8) closed out his career with a solid 40th-place finish in the same race. GV’s Samantha Perez took 33rd in the girls DIII race.
Comments