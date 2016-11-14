Atwater’s Knapp, Mahy sign letters of intent

Abby Knapp said recruiting ended in her mind the first time she set foot on the Gonzaga University campus.
The Atwater High School volleyball star thoroughly enjoyed the family-like atmosphere cultivated during her four years as a Falcon and was in search something similar in college. That’s not always easy to come by at the Division I level, but Knapp knew she’d found her future home within a day of meeting the coaching staff and walking the Spokane, Wash., campus. All that remained was getting the Bulldogs on board.
“When I went to Gonzaga, I felt like I was being invited into a family and not just a program,” Knapp said. “It was a very similar vibe as to what I’ve always felt at Atwater, and that was important to me. The coaches told me they liked me and were still interested, but they had some other girls they were looking at, too.
“It was very stressful, because I’d already fallen in love with the campus. When they called about a week later, it was a huge relief.”
Knapp made it official Monday morning, signing her letter of intent in front of a gathered group of coaches, family and fiends. She was joined by Atwater softball star Cheyenne Mahy, who also locked up her college plans by signing with Texas Woman’s University.
Knapp has been one of Atwater’s top offensive weapons the last three years, leading the Falcons in kills in 2015 and 2016. She joins a young Gonzaga squad that has eight underclassmen and graduates its starting right side.
“As far as I understand it, they’re graduating everyone at my position and are bringing in me and another girl to play the right side,” Knapp said. “Nothing is guaranteed. I’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of me, but it looks like some playing time next year might be possible.
“This whole morning was crazy. I’ve always wanted to play volleyball in college since I was a little girl. To make it official is pretty overwhelming. I started the recruiting process when I was 13, and you’re still never sure. You never really see it coming until all of a sudden it’s here.”
Mahy had similar sentiments both in her feelings about the morning and the narrowing down of her collegiate options.
The pitcher was probably the most dominant player in the Central California Conference last season not named Madilyn Nickles. Mahy hit .438 with 10 doubles and 27 RBIs and went 15-4 with a 0.33 ERA in the circle. It helped garner her no shortage of interest.
“When I started the recruiting process, I looked at states where I wanted to go to school instead of specific colleges. It opened up some of my options,” Mahy said. “When TWU first contacted me, I was appalled it was an all-women’s school. When I went for a visit, I liked that it was a small campus. The coaches got on the players when they needed to but otherwise treated them like family. Coming from Atwater, where you know everybody, that was appealing to me.
“You could say I’m going to be used as a utility player. I’m going to pitch. I’m going to play some third and maybe some first. Honestly, I’m happy to play wherever they’ll have me. This has been the dream since I was 7 years old. Having this out of the way is huge weight off of me. Now I can just enjoy my last season and go for CCC.”
