Thunder get redemption chance in state volleyball tournament

Andy Hill said his team felt the full gamut of emotions during its bus ride home from Sacramento.
Tears flowed freely down faces of the Buhach Colony girls volleyball team on the heels of a 3-0 defeat to top-seeded Christian Brothers in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals. Hill said the grieving was as much about the disappointment of the showing the Thunder turned in as it was about the abrupt end to the team’s season.
Just as the group began to accept the fact that their time together on the court was over, Hill offered an unexpected reprieve.
“So I was reading Shawn Jansen’s story on our game and I got down to the part where it said our season wasn’t over and that we’d qualified for the NorCal Tournament,” Hill said. “I didn’t know anything about it, so I called him up to see if it was true. He explained that all the semifinalists were automatically in the tournament and I broke the news to the girls.
“The emotions on the bus completely swung the other way as they realized they were going to get one more chance.”
The Thunder not only got one more chance, they got one more home game. Buhach Colony received the No. 6 seed in Division III and will host No. 11 Alhambra in the opening round of the CIF State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday night.
The Thunder are one of three local teams that qualified, joined by Hilmar and Stone Ridge Christian. The No. 10 Yellowjackets will travel to No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding of San Francisco in Division IV and the No. 3 Knights will host No. 6 California School for the Deaf in Division VI. All games are set to start at 7 p.m.
“It was pretty emotional on the bus,” sophomore setter Mallor Pazin said. “You never want your season to end, but we really didn’t want to go out the way we did. We broke down during the Christian Brothers match. Instead of doing what we’d done all season, we stopped working as a team.
“Finding out we not only got a second chance, but got to do it at home was amazing. Our spirit section, particularly in the second half of the season, has been amazing. It’s a big advantage for us getting to play in front of them.”
Hill said a lot of lessons were learned from the Christian Brothers loss.
“I think the biggest takeaway was they learned they need to be more emotionally prepared,” Hill said. “They didn’t handle the emotions of that match very well. When a little bit of negativity starts to creep in, it really effects the level of their play. It’s easy to forget that a lot of these girls haven’t been in these big games before. They were winless in conference just two years ago.
“It’s a great group of girls that love volleyball and playing together. All they wanted was one more chance to redeem themselves and they have it. I talked to them a lot this week about their legacy. In all my years of coaching volleyball, I’ve never seen a school embrace a team like this. Buhach has never been in a NorCal game before, so this is an opportunity to really be remembered forever.”
