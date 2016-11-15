Buhach Colony’s Pinasco, Pitman’s Perez named CCC’s top offensive players

Jessica Pinasco was already losing in her attempt to fight back tears after the Buhach Colony High School volleyball team lost its semifinal match against Christian Brothers last week.
It was an emotional end to the Thunder’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff run.
When she was informed coaches selected her as the co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Central California Conference, the tears started flowing again.
“It makes me very happy,” Pinasco said. “I’ve worked so hard, so it feels good to be recognized.”
Pinasco shared the honor with Pitman senior Yisel Perez.
Turlock junior Julia Handy was named Setter of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the CCC and run to the Division I section final. Handy, who is committed to Arizona, averaged 9.2 assists per set.
Pitman senior Marlowe Embry was named Defensive Player of the Year.
The Pride won their third consecutive Division I championship with a 3-0 win over Turlock on Saturday.
Perez and junior teammate Whitney Barnes played on all three section championship teams. Perez leads the Pride this season with 290 kills.
“I’m super proud of her, she deserves it,” said Pitman coach Kristen Pontes-Christian, who was selected CCC Coach of the Year. “She’s a very smart hitter. She’s powerful. As a third-year varsity player, she’s put in her time.”
Pinasco has helped Buhach Colony (20-11) emerge as one of the top teams in the CCC after some lean years. The senior outside hitter leads the Thunder with 318 kills and is second with 34 aces. She also lead the team with 302 digs.
“Jess is one of those players that has been there all year,” said Buhach Colony coach Andy Hill, whose team will host Alhambra of Martinez at 7 p.m. Wednesday to open the CIF NorCal Division III playoffs. “She’s an ultimate team player. To have a person like her on the team has been incredible. Sometimes, she’s our emotional leader. I really thought she was the league MVP.”
The All-CCC first team comprises Handy, Embry, Pinasco, Perez and Pitman setter Kiyanna Torres, Turlock outside hitter Jadyn Tubbs, Buhach Colony outside hitter Cameron Gray, El Capitan outside hitter Makenzie Webber and Atwater opposite hitter Abby Knapp.
Turlock landed three players on the second team in libero Brett Hanson, middle blocker Sophie Bigler and outside hitter Jazmyn Tubbs.
They were joined by outside hitters Barnes, Ariana Johnson (El Capitan), middle blockers Kaylin Randhawa (Pitman), Abbee Croninger (Golden Valley), setter Karen Kale (Golden Valley) and libero Mckenzie Powell (Buhach Colony).
Receiving honorable mention were Isabella Bush (Turlock), Fallon Evans (Pitman), Mallory Pazin (Buhach Colony), Adyn Walton-Allen (El Capitan), Jenna Johnson (Atwater), Gilliam Gong (Golden Valley) and Kelsey Parker (Merced).
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
