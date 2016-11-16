Focused Stone Ridge serves up a NorCal playoff sweep

The Stone Ridge Christian volleyball team entered Wednesday night wielding a little extra motivation.
Hosting their second NorCal playoff game in as many years would likely have served as incentive enough for a full slate of focus and energy, but the Knights were also driven by a little shame from their last showing.
SRC fell to Woodland Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI title game for the second year in a row last weekend. The Knights failed to turn a typically clean performance with 24 hitting errors and 13 blocking errors. Ken Shaw and company appeared to have those kinks worked out on Wednesday as Stone Ridge swept the California School for the Deaf 25-6, 25-14, 25-9.
The No. 3 Knights advance to the CIF NorCal Division VI semifinals for the third straight year. They’ll make a long trek to No. 2 Fall River of McArthur on Saturday.
“I felt like the girls were hungry tonight,” Shaw said. “They were a little bit embarrassed by their showing on Saturday. I took 24 hours to mourn the loss. We got together on Sunday and talked about the match for five minutes. After that we set our goals for the week and moved on.”
Stone Ridge (28-4) looked like a team on a mission Wednesday night.
Tara Silva and her serve set the tone, running off eight consecutive points to open the match. The Knights didn’t relent from there, later following with a 12-1 run as they cruised to an opening-set win.
Stone Ridge’s service game was a definite advantage all evening. The team bombarded the visiting Eagles (19-16) with 12 aces to just three service errors. The jump-serving duo of Jailine Jimenez (match-high four aces) and Morgan McCary (three) led the onslaught.
“We’d worked on service because it was kind of a point of contention the last couple games,” senior Aubriana Vander Woude said. “We worked on getting them down early in the week and I think tonight it really showed.”
Vander Woude started getting going in the second set. The outside hitter quickly racked up three of her match-high 15 kills to start the set as SRC built a 5-1 lead. McCary and Sadi Tucker also found an offensive rhythm as the Knights pushed their lead to 23-9.
About the only thing that went wrong all evening was closing out the second set as CSFTD ran off five straight points. Bryana Morales (team-high seven kills) led the charge as the Eagles produced their best volleyball of the evening. Stone Ridge answered with back-to-back points to close the set, but Shaw feared the School for the Deaf might have something to build on.
His squad quickly put those fears to rest, opening the third set with a 10-1 run. The Eagles never got closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Knights quickly finished off the match.
“Coming in I had no idea really what to expect,” Shaw said. “I couldn’t really find much on them on the internet. I knew they played in a league that sets a high ball, so I figured our slightly quicker offense might be able to start fast on them. I didn’t expect it to be that fast.
“The girls know that they still have to win one more, but a possible rematch with Woodland Christian in the final is a definite motivation for them. They looked focused tonight and hopefully we can do it again on Saturday.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
