Baptista, Buahch Colony volleyball cruise in NorCal opener

Miranda Baptista has been the Swiss army knife for the Buhach Colony volleyball team this season.
The Thunder freshman has been asked to do a lot and she’s responded, playing a key role in the Thunder’s success this season. Whether it’s playing setter, hitting from the right side or playing in the back row, Baptista has answered the call.
The left-hander turned in another solid, all-around performance with five kills, two blocks, 13 assists, four digs and three aces to help sixth-seeded Buhach Colony open the Northern California Division III playoffs with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-16 win over No. 11 Alhambra on Wednesday night at the Thunder Dome.
“She’s really matured this season,” said Thunder coach Andy Hill, whose team improved to 21-11. “She plays a lot during the offseason, but high school is a different beast. She’s done a lot for us, everything we’ve asked from her. She’s a great setter. She’s a great hitter. She does everything really well. She’s stepped up a lot and she loves to be that go-to person.”
Baptista helped jump-start the Thunder offense early with two kills early against the Bulldogs (20-11). She finished the first set with three kills and a block.
A natural setter, Baptista is growing comfortable as a hitter when called upon.
“I’ve been playing for a long time,” Baptista said. “I played with these girls before with club and everything. So it’s not new. Hitting is kind of new, but it’s fun playing everything.”
Fun was the key word for the Thunder as they embarked on the NorCal playoffs. The team looked at the tournament as a second chance after getting knocked out of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs last week in the semifinals.
Hill’s message to the team was to enjoy this moment because it’s not every year you get to play in the NorCals or the state tournament.
“It wasn’t hard getting over the loss to Christian Brothers, we were excited because we didn’t know we were moving on to the NorCals,” said senior libero Mckenzie Powell, who led the team with seven digs. “Everybody thought our season was over. This is a second chance for us.”
The Thunder played pressure free and controlled the game from start to finish.
Buhach Colony used an 8-2 run to open up an 18-12 in the opening game and never let the Bulldogs back in the game.
The Thunder made a quick in-game adjustment on defense against Alhambra’s 6-foot-2 middle blocker Sterling Parker.
Hill dropped his outside defenders way back and moved his middle back defender on the end line.
“We saw pretty early where she liked to hit it so we came up with a new defense on the fly,” Hill said. “I spent some time in Russia so we called it our Russia defense. It didn’t make it easy, but it made it easier to defend her. We did something a little similar when we played Golden Valley. It wasn’t as drastic as tonight, but Abbee Croninger (Golden Valley) likes to hit it in some of the same spots.”
The defense helped neutralize the Alhambra offense when Parker was on the court. It allowed Buhach Colony to cruise in the final two games to finish off the sweep.
Jessica Pinasco led the Thunder with 10 kills and Cameron Gray added eight kills and five aces. Mallory Pazin (17 assists) and Baptista combined for 30 assists. Jenny Zaragoza held her own at the net for Buhach Colony with four blocks.
The Thunder advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 Burlingame (20-11), which is the Central Coast Section champions.
“We get another practice tomorrow,” Hill said. “We have a long road trip. The game is on a Saturday. So there will be a few mental adjustments. We play the number 3 seed. We’ll see if we’re ready.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments