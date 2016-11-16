Hilmar volleyball’s season over; swept by Lick-Wilmerding

The Hilmar High volleyball team’s season came to a close with the memories of leaving its “Heart in San Francisco.”
Host Lick-Wilmerding of the Bay Counties League held off a fighting Yellowjacket team 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 in the first round of the CIF Northern California Division IV playoffs.
“It was hard coming off a tough loss and a long ride,” said senior Kassidy Mendes, referring to Saturday’s Sac-Joaquin Section final. “They were a definitely a good team they had a lot of energy.”
Mariah Ahid a junior spiker led Hilmar with 11 kills, while Hannah Pearce had 21 assists and senior libero Miranda Gray came up with 17 digs.
“It was a great season for us,” said Hilmar coach Patti Harris as the 10th-seeded Yellowjackets finished 23-14. “It was Miranda’s first season playing libero and we are a
young team; we’ll have practically everybody back.”
Lick-Wilmerding the seventh seed out of the North Coast Section advances to the quarterfinals with a 25-7 record. They will travel to Watsonville Christian on Saturday.
Jessica Cusi, Annika Cummings and Caitlin Cummings tallied seven kills apiece, while Lily Krauz and Elyssa Nicolas each had 10 digs.
“Our coaches and the support of our parents helped us throughout the season,” Mendes said. “I’m just proud to be part of it.”
