Buhach Colony, Stone Ridge advance in NorCal volleyball playoffs

The Buhach Colony and Stone Ridge Christian volleyball teams both went on the road for playoff games and both came home winners on Saturday night.
The sixth-seeded Buhach Colony Thunder (22-11) defeated No. 3 Burlingame 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20 in Division III to advance to Tuesday’s NorCal semifinal matchup against No. 2 Acalanes of Lafayette.
Mallory Pazin led the way with her serving, racking up seven aces to go along with eight digs and 22 assists for Buhach Colony.
Jessica Pinasco finished with 19 kills and 13 digs. Cameron Gray added eight kills, eight digs and four blocks; Emma Seifert chipped in with seven kills and two blocks; and Mckenzie Powell had 14 digs.
Third-seeded Stone Ridge Christian outlasted Fall River 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-8 in the Division VII semifinals in McArthur. The seniors led the way as Aubriana Vander Woude set a school record with 31 kills and Tara Silva finished with 45 assists. Morgan McCary turned in two of her team-high five aces to help SRC jump out to a big lead in the fifth set.
The SRC Knights will face top seed Woodland Christian in a rematch of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship on Tuesday in the NorCal Finals. The Cardinals swept SRC 3-0 in the section championship.
