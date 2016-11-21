Stone Ridge volleyball seniors trying to close careers with a major title

The Stone Ridge Christian volleyball team’s senior class has little left to accomplish.
They’ll go down as the winningest group in team history, and they helped provide the first Central California Athletic Association title in school history. The Knights have been to an unprecedented four straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship matches, but have come out on the wrong end in all four.
Despite the seniors’ numerous accomplishments that may never be repeated, the missing blue banner leaves a lingering feeling of unfinished business with the group. The Knights could change that Tuesday night. A NorCal Division VI title would erase four years worth of section-title frustration and leave a legacy the school will never forget. That it would also come at the expense of the team (Woodland Christian) that beat Stone Ridge in each of the last two section final matches is just an added bonus.
“I don’t think that state was ever in our minds. We always think sections, let’s win sections,” senior setter Tara Silva said. “Now that state’s here, we’ve broken school records and this is amazing. We want to come. We want to finish at the top, and to beat them would be awesome.”
Top-seeded Woodland Christian (27-5) swept No. 3 Stone Ridge (29-4) 3-0 in the Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI final less than two weeks ago. While the 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 loss wasn’t exactly a thumping, Knights coach Ken Shaw said his team never played well enough to win.
“We had a tough game,” Shaw said. “We had 13 blocking errors and 24 hitting errors and that’s not a normal thing for us. We’re usually pretty controlled with our ball. Our defense will again be our leader. Tara will set the ball to whomever is the easiest and smartest to set and we’ll run our normal offense.
“We’re not going to try and surprise them with different players in different positions. We’re going to go out there and play the game the way we were supposed to do it the first time.”
Stone Ridge isn’t the only local team still alive in the NorCal playoffs. Fresh off upsetting No. 3 Burlingame 3-1 on Saturday, No. 6 Buhach Colony will travel to No. 2 Acalanes of Lafayette in a Division III semifinal. Both matches are set for 7 p.m.
The Thunder (22-11) are playing in the NorCal semifinals for the first time in school history. They’ll face an Acalanes (28-9) squad that was the North Coast Section Division III runner-up after getting swept by NorCal No. 1 Miramonte. The two seed earned the Dons a first-round bye. They were then pushed in the quarterfinals by No. 7 Aptos 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21.
