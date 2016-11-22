Stone Ridge Christian falls in NorCal finals

As far as runner-up plaques go, a Northern California playoff runner-up plaque is about as good as it gets.
Stone Ridge Christian athletic director Charles Lockridge will have to find room to display it in his office next to the four Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up plaques from the last four seasons.
“This is our what number runner-up trophy? I’m not going to say,” joked Stone Ridge Christian libero Ellie Ann Vander Dussen.
The Knights (29-5) fell short of their bid for a Northern California Division VI volleyball championship on Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 loss to top-seeded Woodland Christian in the finals at the Yolo County Fairgrounds.
There was no shame in finishing as the second best Division VI team in Northern California.
“I’m so very proud to bring this trophy home,” said Stone Ridge Christian coach Ken Shaw. “The other plaques aren’t hanging in a restroom. The are in the athletic director’s office. We are kind of the poster child for runner-ups.”
The Knights came into Tuesday’s rematch against Woodland Christian (28-5) feeling if they could clean up their errors that plagued them in the section title game against the same Cardinals, they had a chance to upset the back-to-back Sac-Joaquin Section champions.
However, SRC just couldn’t match Woodland Christian’s fire power.
The Cardinals just kept the pressure on the Knights all night with their stable of hitters including Lexi Matsumura, Megan Trottier, Grace Truesdell and Alissa Ponce.
The Knights spent the first two games prodding and poking, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to find holes in the Cardinals defense.
“The whole thing was like a welter weight boxer taking on a heavyweight,” Shaw said. “We were trying to get our jabs in there and they came with these big haymakers that knocked us out.”
It seemed everything the Knights tried to do in the first two games, Woodland Christian had an answer.
“It’s frustrating,” said SRC senior Aubriana Vander Woude, who led the Knights with 11 kills. “I had a lot of my teammates helping me, telling me where the holes were. We changed it up in the third game. We consciously made an effort to try new things. We tried tips, anything to switch it up.”
The problem was it was just too late.
The Knights were trailing 15-7 in the third game, before they started trading runs with the Cardinals.
Stone Ridge was able to string points together and cut the lead to 20-17. Vander Woude recorded back-to-back kills to pull the Knights within 23-22, but the Cardinals were able to score the final two points to close out the match.
“We started to try to outsmart them and it worked for us in game three,” Shaw said. “We just spotted them those five points early. Their setter is their whole offense, so when she’s in the back row, you have to hit it to her. You keep her from setting it. When we did that we had some success.”
Stone Ridge Christian setter Tara Silva finished with 20 assists and Vander Dussen recorded 30 digs and two aces.
“Each year we get better. We play better and get further,” Vander Dussen said. “Next year we’re going to win one.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
