Buhach volleyball’s historic run comes to an end

The ferocity of Jessica Pinasco’s words came in stark contrast to the tears slowly trickling down her cheeks.
The reality that the Buhach Colony senior’s high school volleyball career was over seemed to truly hit home as she hugged her parents. NorCal No. 2 Acalanes of Lafayette was just the more consistent team on Tuesday night, showing off a calm and well-rounded game in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 victory over the sixth-seeded Thunder in the Division III semifinal.
Despite the sadness of BC’s dream run coming to an end, Pinasco’s voice conveyed nothing but pride when discussing her team and all they had accomplished.
“I’m not going to say this was our best performance,” said Pinasco who closed out her career with nine kills and 10 digs. “We weren’t able to get into a rhythm tonight. I thought our energy was good to start the match, but it slowly declined as it went on and our serve-receive game went right with it.
“I can’t complain, though. To go from being 0-14 in league two years ago to finishing top eight in the entire state is amazing. We made history and we really gelled together along the way. I’d pick this group of crazy midgets every time over a team of giants. That might not be the smartest move, but love makes you do stupid things.”
When the Thunder (22-12) have time to sit and reflect on where Tuesday night got away from them, their service game will likely be top of the list.
Little is more frustrating in volleyball than a service error. It’s a free point that never put any pressure on the opposing defense. It denies a team any opportunity to go on a run and often negates any momentum gained from a big play. Buhach can attest to all that, committing10 service errors in the match, including nine in the opening two sets that were decided by 11 total points.
“That’s pretty rough,” Thunder coach Andy Hill said. “You can’t make those kinds of mistakes against the competition you’re going to face this time of year. It’s just one example of how we never settled into the match.
“Our offense never got moving. There was no rhythm, no tempo. I’m not really sure why. I know the girls were pretty nervous when we got here, but I thought we’d shake that off by the time it got going.”
The loss might be all the more frustrating because BC went toe-to-toe with Acalanes (29-9) for the first two sets despite its struggles.
A Pinasco kill tied things at 16-16 in the opening set, but the Dons closed out with a 9-3 run. Outside hitter Parker Jones was a big part of that. She had five of her match-high 14 kills in the opening set and seemed to provide a big point for the Dons anytime Buhach started to gain some traction.
It was the same story in set two as Miranda Baptista (team-high 10 kills) pulled the Thunder even at 19-19 with a kill, just to see the Dons answer with a 6-1 run to take a 2-0 lead. Jones dominated the third set and fittingly locked up Acalanes’ place in the NorCal final with a kill to end it.
“We play all kinds of DI players in the (Central California Conference), and (Jones) is the best player we’ve faced all season,” Hill said. “No one has just taken over a match like that against us. And she wasn’t the only one. Acalanes was the more consistent team tonight. They attacked every ball, even when it was a bad set, and they played great defense.
“Those two things are what we usually do really well, but they did it better than us tonight.”
