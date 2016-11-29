Notebook: Golden Valley’s Lady Cougar Classic features 4 local teams

There will be a local feel to the 22nd annual Lady Cougar Classic that begins Thursday at Golden Valley’s Cougar Arena.
Golden Valley, Merced, Buhach Colony and El Capitan will make up half of the eight-team field.
The tournament tips off with Merced facing Madera at 3:30 p.m. It will be the second time in three days the Coyotes and Bears will play, with Madera having traveled to Merced on Tuesday night.
El Capitan will play Beyer at 5 p.m. Buhach Colony follows against Irvine at 6:30, and Golden Valley will close the first night against Stone Ridge Christian at 8.
The Cougars will play four games in five nights, which will give first-year coach Valerie Moore a good opportunity to see her players in action.
“I know we play Stone Ridge Christian in the first game; other than that, that’s pretty much all I know,” Moore said. “It’s my first year so I’m really focusing on the first game. I told my girls our focus is positivity and effort. That’s what I’m looking for from them.”
Moore played at Modesto Christian and recently graduated after playing for Saint Mary’s College. She said she hopes to play a similar style she learned at Saint Mary’s.
“I want to take the fundamentals and concepts I grew up with at Saint Mary’s and use them,” Moore said. “On defense, we want to have our teammate’s back. Our goal is to stop the drive. On offense, we want to push the ball in transition and be aggressive.”
The Cougars are led by returning post players Abbee Croninger and Kayla Commons. Golden Valley will also return guard Delia Moore, Valerie Moore’s younger sister, later this season. Delia is working her way back from a knee injury.
The semifinals will be held at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Friday night, and the championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Modesto City Tournament – Basketball is kicking into full throttle this week with Buhach Colony and Atwater participating in the 12-team Modesto City Tournament.
Buhach Colony will open Wednesday against Gregori at Enochs at 4 p.m. Atwater will play Edison of Stockton at 7 p.m at Downey.
National attention for Chowchilla – Chowchilla’s last-second touchdown to defeat Golden West of Visalia 26-24 was selected as the No. 2 play in MaxPreps’ Top 10 Highlights of the Week. The highlights are chosen from games across the nation.
With one second left, Chowchilla quarterback Cody Woolsey passed to Damon Perry in the flat. Perry avoided multiple defenders and ran to the middle of the field. Just as Perry was being tackled, he lateraled the ball to teammate Ronnie Reyes, who carried a defender the final 5 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
Here’s a link to MaxPreps Top 10 Plays, including Chowchilla’s improbable finish. http://www.maxpreps.com/video/watch.aspx?videoid=e23b1f13-a25a-4d11-ac73-624bafa49b5c
