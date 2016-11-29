High School Sports

November 29, 2016 5:03 PM

Merced-area high school sports summaries for Monday, Nov. 28, 2016

Basketball

High School Boys

Foundation Games

Pacheco 49, Los Banos 45

Los Banos

21

6

7

11

45

Pacheco

11

8

23

7

49

Los Banos – Cameron Gomez 18, Trent Mallonee 11, DJ Ruiz 7, Anthony Aguirre 4, Steven Camarillo 2. Totals: 15 9-18 45.

Pacheco – T.J. Wills 23, Travis Willmott 10, Isaac Martinez 7, Fernando Vasquez 5, Victor Moreno 2, Silvin Mathew 1. Totals: 18 13-20 49.

3-pointers – Los Banos 3 (Gomez 2, Mallonee 1), Pacheco 4 (Wills 4). Team fouls – Los Banos 23, Pacheco 22. Fouled Out – Gomez (Los Banos).

Atwater 69, Livingston 66

Livingston

8

19

9

30

66

Atwater

8

21

18

22

69

Livingston – Sebastian Pulido 8, Kevin Alvarez 14, Blaine Chance 4, Simranjit Singh 21, Gurpreet Chohan 8, Harkaran Raggi 4, Adrian Pacheco 5. Totals: 25 5-11 66.

Atwater – Omar Berrio 14, Fernando Jeronimo 8, Saul Avitia 10, Reggie Ricks 16, Ashton Jantz 7, Isaiah Hill 9, Carlos Flores 2, JJ Ramirez 1, Dawson DeSousa 2. Totals: 25 18-39 69.

3-pointers – Livingston 11 (S. Singh 5, Alvarez 3, Chance 1, Chohan 1, Pacheco 1), Atwater 1 (Avitia 1). Team fouls –Livingston 28, Atwater 13. Fouled out – Chance (Livingston).

