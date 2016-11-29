Pacheco soccer displays promise in opener

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire Pause

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs