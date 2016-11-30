High School Sports

November 30, 2016 5:31 PM

Merced-area sports summaries for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

Basketball

College Women

William Jessup 61, UC Merced 54

William Jessup

17

11

12

21

61

Merced

12

19

14

9

54

William Jessup (4-1) – Jones 18, Chavez 8, Vasquez 10, O. Luu 13, Iosia 3, Hagerty 4, J. Luu 5. Totals: 20 14-15 61.

UC Merced (2-5) – Danielle Ward 7, Brittany Martinez 14, Christina Castro 9, Courtney Danna 8, Mia Belvin 3, Mia Shannon 6, Shelby Bohlmann 3, Allison Wisdom 2, Kimoko Sato 2. Totals: 20 10-13 54.

3-pointers – Jessup 7 (Chavez 2, Vasquez 2, Jones 1, O. Luu 1, Iosia), Merced 4 (Castro 1, Danna 1, Belvin 1, Bohlmann 1). Rebounds – Jessup 30 (Jones 7), Merced 40 (Martinez 10, Danna 10). Assists – Jessup 14 (O. Luu 6), Merced 14 (Danna 4). Steals – Jessup 8 (Jones 3), Merced 7 (Castro 3). Team fouls – Jessup 15, Merced 15.

High School Boys

Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove 72, Merced 63

Merced

18

8

15

22

63

Pleasant Grove

27

17

17

11

72

Merced (0-1) – Davion Jackson 8, Isaiah Aguirre 13, Jared Pazin 19, Jeremy Redwine 7, Dhameer Warren 4, Jay Verino 5, Anthony Robinson 7.

Sierra-Manteca 52, Golden Valley 49

Golden Valley

8

14

13

14

49

Sierra

6

18

15

13

52

Golden Valley (1-1) – Silvestre Llamas 15, Isaac Cropper 12, Devon Martinez 2, Cyrus Allen 17, August Tangaan 1. Totals: 13 14-20 49.

Sierra – Jamie Ochoa 2, Jamille Grady 12, Biram Thiari 2, Miguel Segueira 2, Parmuir Singh 8, Victor Elijah 22, Eduardo Jasso 2, Carson Anderson 2. Totals: 20 10-12 52.

3-pointers – Golden Valley 5 (Llamas 3, Cropper 2), Sierra 2 (Grady 2). Team fouls – Golden Valley 15. Fouled out – None.

High School Girls

Chowchilla 48, Le Grand 34

Chowchilla

8

9

15

16

48

Le Grand

0

8

10

16

34

Chowchilla (1-0) – Victoria Patton 4, Samantha Yowell 5, Ali Cargil 15, Suraya Houston 7, Adriana Felsinger 15.

Le Grand (0-1) – Arisbeth Ceja 16, Giselle Mendoza 15, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Liliana Vazquez 1

3-pointers – Chowchilla 2 (Yowell 1, Houston 1), Le Grand 5 (Mendoza 5).

JV – Chowchilla won.

Soccer

High School Boys

Pacheco 3, Atwater 0

Atwater (0-1) – Saves: Andrew Ulloa 6.

Pacheco (1-0) – Goals: Cesar Hernandez 1, Brandon Valtierra 1, Brian Nevarez 1. Assists: Nevarez 1, Rodolpho Rivera 1, Luis Vargas 1. Saves: Jesus Lopez 1.

Halftime: Pacheco 2-0.

JV – Pacheco 6-1.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos