Merced-area sports summaries for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

Basketball
College Women
William Jessup 61, UC Merced 54
William Jessup
17
11
12
21
—
61
Merced
12
19
14
9
—
54
William Jessup (4-1) – Jones 18, Chavez 8, Vasquez 10, O. Luu 13, Iosia 3, Hagerty 4, J. Luu 5. Totals: 20 14-15 61.
UC Merced (2-5) – Danielle Ward 7, Brittany Martinez 14, Christina Castro 9, Courtney Danna 8, Mia Belvin 3, Mia Shannon 6, Shelby Bohlmann 3, Allison Wisdom 2, Kimoko Sato 2. Totals: 20 10-13 54.
3-pointers – Jessup 7 (Chavez 2, Vasquez 2, Jones 1, O. Luu 1, Iosia), Merced 4 (Castro 1, Danna 1, Belvin 1, Bohlmann 1). Rebounds – Jessup 30 (Jones 7), Merced 40 (Martinez 10, Danna 10). Assists – Jessup 14 (O. Luu 6), Merced 14 (Danna 4). Steals – Jessup 8 (Jones 3), Merced 7 (Castro 3). Team fouls – Jessup 15, Merced 15.
High School Boys
Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove 72, Merced 63
Merced
18
8
15
22
—
63
Pleasant Grove
27
17
17
11
—
72
Merced (0-1) – Davion Jackson 8, Isaiah Aguirre 13, Jared Pazin 19, Jeremy Redwine 7, Dhameer Warren 4, Jay Verino 5, Anthony Robinson 7.
Sierra-Manteca 52, Golden Valley 49
Golden Valley
8
14
13
14
—
49
Sierra
6
18
15
13
—
52
Golden Valley (1-1) – Silvestre Llamas 15, Isaac Cropper 12, Devon Martinez 2, Cyrus Allen 17, August Tangaan 1. Totals: 13 14-20 49.
Sierra – Jamie Ochoa 2, Jamille Grady 12, Biram Thiari 2, Miguel Segueira 2, Parmuir Singh 8, Victor Elijah 22, Eduardo Jasso 2, Carson Anderson 2. Totals: 20 10-12 52.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 5 (Llamas 3, Cropper 2), Sierra 2 (Grady 2). Team fouls – Golden Valley 15. Fouled out – None.
High School Girls
Chowchilla 48, Le Grand 34
Chowchilla
8
9
15
16
—
48
Le Grand
0
8
10
16
—
34
Chowchilla (1-0) – Victoria Patton 4, Samantha Yowell 5, Ali Cargil 15, Suraya Houston 7, Adriana Felsinger 15.
Le Grand (0-1) – Arisbeth Ceja 16, Giselle Mendoza 15, Esmeralda Ceja 2, Liliana Vazquez 1
3-pointers – Chowchilla 2 (Yowell 1, Houston 1), Le Grand 5 (Mendoza 5).
JV – Chowchilla won.
Soccer
High School Boys
Pacheco 3, Atwater 0
Atwater (0-1) – Saves: Andrew Ulloa 6.
Pacheco (1-0) – Goals: Cesar Hernandez 1, Brandon Valtierra 1, Brian Nevarez 1. Assists: Nevarez 1, Rodolpho Rivera 1, Luis Vargas 1. Saves: Jesus Lopez 1.
Halftime: Pacheco 2-0.
JV – Pacheco 6-1.
