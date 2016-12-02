High School Sports

December 2, 2016 5:34 PM

Local High School Schedule for Saturday

Boys basketball

TBA – Buhach Colony, Atwater at Modesto City Tournament; Golden Valley at Rail City Tournament, El Capitan at Napa Tournament.

7 p.m. – Sierra at Merced

Girls basketball

TBA – Golden Valley, Merced, El Capitan, Buhach Colony, Stone Ridge Christian at 22nd Annual Lady Cougar Classic at Golden Valley

Boys soccer

TBA – Merced, Pacheco, Atwater at Clovis Tournament; Buhach Colony, Golden Valley at Pitman Tournament

Girls soccer

Pitman Tournament

11 a.m. – Golden Valley vs Oakdale

2:45 p.m. – Golden Valley at Lincoln

TBA – Buhach Colony at Raider Cup Tournament in West Sacramento

Wrestling

9 a.m. – Dos Palos Invitational; Buhach Colony at Ceres Invitational; Golden Valley at Freedom Shootout

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos