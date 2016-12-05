High School Sports

December 5, 2016 7:21 PM

Merced-area college sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016

Boys basketball

6:30 p.m. – Hughes Academy at Pacheco

7 p.m. – Merced at Johansen, Oakdale at Buhach Colony, Hilmar at Denair, Central Valley at Atwater, Le Grand at Los Banos

Girls basketball

5 p.m. – Hughes Academy at Pacheco

7 p.m. – Merced at Chavez, Delhi at Hilmar, Atwater at Central Valley, Los Banos at Turlock

Girls soccer

3 p.m. – Merced at Livingston

4:45 p.m. – Gustine at Pacheco

5 p.m. – Colfax at Atwater

5:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Ceres

Boys soccer

3:30 p.m. – Buhach Colony at McLane-Fresno, Ceres at Hilmar

Boys wrestling

4 p.m. – Pacheco, El Capitan at Livingston

7:30 p.m. – Gregori at Golden Valley

