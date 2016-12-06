Merced-area high school sports summaries for Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Basketball
High School Boys
Dos Palos 49, Pacheco 32
Dos Palos
10
9
15
15
—
49
Pacheco
5
3
6
18
—
32
Dos Palos (3-3) – Joaquin De la Riva 2, Gavin Godinez 6, Manny Harper 16, Jonathan Hernandez 4, Jose Olivo 6, Jorge Escalante 5, Aric Montez 2, Nelson Reyes 6, Tre Walker 2. Totals: 21 5-13 49.
Pacheco (1-2) – T.J. Wills 7, Isaac Hernandez 1, Travis Willmott 18, Fernando Vasquez 5, Tk Teneng 2. Totals: 10 11-21 32.
3-pointers – Dos Palos 2 (Reyes 2), Pacheco 2 (Wills 1, Willmott 1). Team fouls – Dos Palos 25, Pacheco 11. Fouled out – Godinez, J. Hernandez.
JV – Pacheco 63-35.
Livingston 74, Golden Valley 57
Golden Valley
9
16
12
20
—
57
Livingston
21
17
23
13
—
74
Golden Valley (2-4) – Fabian Rivera 6, Etrell Bowers 11, Silvestre Llamas 17, Isaac Cooper 12, Devon Martinez 6, Saahil Malhi 4. Totals: 20 10-22 74.
Livingston (2-3) – Sebastian Pulido 2, Kevin Alvarez 28, Harry Atwal 2, Blaine Chance 1, Simranjit Singh 14, Dominic Brunelle 3, Gurpreet Chohan 6, Ramneet Raggi 2, Harkaran Raggi 2, Adrian Pacheco 8. Totals 30 7-10 74.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 7 (Llamas 5, Cropper 1, Rivera 1), Livingston 7 (Alvarez 4, Singh 2, Brunelle 1). Team fouls – Golden Valley 13, Livingston 18. Fouled out – None.
Soccer
High School Boys
Orestimba 4, Los Banos 0
Orestimba (1-1) – Goals: Marcos Cerna 1, Luis Perez 1, Jorge Garcia-Lara (OG) 1, Martin Sanchez 1. Assists: Oscar Madrigal 1, Cerna 1. Saves: Noel Delgado 1.
Los Banos (0-2-1) – Saves: Francisco Espinosa 14.
Halftime score: Orestimba 2-0.
JV – Orestimba 2-0.
