December 6, 2016 5:38 PM

Merced-area high school sports summaries for Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Basketball

High School Boys

Dos Palos 49, Pacheco 32

Dos Palos

10

9

15

15

49

Pacheco

5

3

6

18

32

Dos Palos (3-3) – Joaquin De la Riva 2, Gavin Godinez 6, Manny Harper 16, Jonathan Hernandez 4, Jose Olivo 6, Jorge Escalante 5, Aric Montez 2, Nelson Reyes 6, Tre Walker 2. Totals: 21 5-13 49.

Pacheco (1-2) – T.J. Wills 7, Isaac Hernandez 1, Travis Willmott 18, Fernando Vasquez 5, Tk Teneng 2. Totals: 10 11-21 32.

3-pointers – Dos Palos 2 (Reyes 2), Pacheco 2 (Wills 1, Willmott 1). Team fouls – Dos Palos 25, Pacheco 11. Fouled out – Godinez, J. Hernandez.

JV – Pacheco 63-35.

Livingston 74, Golden Valley 57

Golden Valley

9

16

12

20

57

Livingston

21

17

23

13

74

Golden Valley (2-4) – Fabian Rivera 6, Etrell Bowers 11, Silvestre Llamas 17, Isaac Cooper 12, Devon Martinez 6, Saahil Malhi 4. Totals: 20 10-22 74.

Livingston (2-3) – Sebastian Pulido 2, Kevin Alvarez 28, Harry Atwal 2, Blaine Chance 1, Simranjit Singh 14, Dominic Brunelle 3, Gurpreet Chohan 6, Ramneet Raggi 2, Harkaran Raggi 2, Adrian Pacheco 8. Totals 30 7-10 74.

3-pointers – Golden Valley 7 (Llamas 5, Cropper 1, Rivera 1), Livingston 7 (Alvarez 4, Singh 2, Brunelle 1). Team fouls – Golden Valley 13, Livingston 18. Fouled out – None.

Soccer

High School Boys

Orestimba 4, Los Banos 0

Orestimba (1-1) – Goals: Marcos Cerna 1, Luis Perez 1, Jorge Garcia-Lara (OG) 1, Martin Sanchez 1. Assists: Oscar Madrigal 1, Cerna 1. Saves: Noel Delgado 1.

Los Banos (0-2-1) – Saves: Francisco Espinosa 14.

Halftime score: Orestimba 2-0.

JV – Orestimba 2-0.

