Hill’s double-double powers Atwater past Central Valley, ABC Tourney next for Falcons

Isaiah Hill got the ball on the low block and quickly realized he had a smaller defender on him in Central Valley’s Karnveer Chahal. Hill went straight through him and earned a trip to the free-throw line.
The next time down the court, the 6-foot-4 Hill got the ball and a bigger, sturdier defender in David Serrano was matched up on him. This time Hill used his quickness and agility, faking right and turning back to the paint as he rose up and shot over Serrano for a bucket to give the Falcons a 17-point lead in the third quarter.
Hill has developed to a go-to player inside for Atwater and it showed on Tuesday night as he led the Falcons with 13 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks in a 54-32 win over Central Valley at the Nest.
“He’s been playing unbelievably well,” said Atwater coach Jason Boesch, whose team improved to 2-3. “He’s averaging six or seven blocks and 10 rebounds per game. Us coaches were talking about how much he’s developed from his freshman year to where he is now. He’s really worked hard. He’s a great kid.”
The Falcons offense did well against the Hawks (1-3) when they went inside to Hill. Hill had some nice high-low action with Atwater’s other post players against Central Valley’s 2-3 zone that resulted in some easy baskets.
When Atwater hoisted up quick shots from outside, or just moved the ball around the perimeter, the Falcons struggled.
Point guard Reggie Ricks chipped in with 10 points and Ashton Jantz added nine points. Atwater made just 4-of-19 from beyond the 3-point line and turned the ball over 13 times against a Hawks team that didn’t apply any pressure and sat back in a 2-3 zone for most of the game.
“Against a zone, you have to be patient,” Boesch said. “We had the size advantage and we killed them early on against the zone. Then we went away from it and got impatient. We’ve got to play better. I know we got a win tonight, but we’ve got to play better.
“We have to take care of the ball. We have to finish. I know it’s early in the year, but we have to play well against the teams we’re going to face this weekend.”
Atwater and Buhach Colony will host the 10th Annual Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament, also called the ABC Tournament for short.
The days of the ABC Tournament may be numbered. The tournament seems to be on life support with just four teams participating this year in Atwater, Buhach Colony, Livingston and Escalon.
“It’s kind of on its last leg,” Boesch said. “It’s hard to get teams. We’re down to four varsity teams and six (junior varsity) teams. It was a struggle to get that many.
“Last year we had a team that didn’t pay. We had some teams say they were going to play and then bailed out. The tournament is just not getting the draw that it used to. We used to get some really good teams.”
The varsity portion of the ABC Tournament tips off on Thursday with Escalon at Atwater and Livingston at Buhach Colony. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. On Friday night, Escalon will play at Buhach Colony and Livingston at Atwater. The tournament will concluded on Saturday with Escalon playing Livingston at Buhach Colony at 4:30 p.m. Atwater and Buhach Colony will not play each other in the tournament.
