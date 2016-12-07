Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Boys basketball
1:45 p.m. – Golden Valley at Nevada Union-Grass Valley
5:30 p.m. – Merced vs. Central Catholic at Granada Holiday Invitational in Livermore
Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament
7 p.m. – Escalon at Atwater, Livingston at Buhach Colony
Girls basketball
TBA – Golden Valley at Hoover Holiday Classic in Fresno
6 p.m. – Hilmar at Monterey
6:30 p.m. – Atwater at Stagg
Boys soccer
5 p.m. – Atwater at Madera South
5:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Central Catholic
Wrestling
5 p.m. – Atwater at Beyer
7:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Enochs
