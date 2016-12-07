High School Sports

December 7, 2016 5:51 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Boys basketball

1:45 p.m. – Golden Valley at Nevada Union-Grass Valley

5:30 p.m. – Merced vs. Central Catholic at Granada Holiday Invitational in Livermore

Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament

7 p.m. – Escalon at Atwater, Livingston at Buhach Colony

Girls basketball

TBA – Golden Valley at Hoover Holiday Classic in Fresno

6 p.m. – Hilmar at Monterey

6:30 p.m. – Atwater at Stagg

Boys soccer

5 p.m. – Atwater at Madera South

5:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Central Catholic

Wrestling

5 p.m. – Atwater at Beyer

7:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Enochs

