Prep Roundup: Delgadillo’s hat trick the difference for Atwater boys soccer

It was only a matter of time before Gerardo Delgadillo found his scoring touch.
The talented junior striker had been an intricate part of the Atwater boys soccer team’s back-to-back Central California Conference title runs. With the bulk of that unit graduated, it’s Delgadillo’s time to help carry the load.
He did more than his share Wednesday night, recording a hat trick as the Falcons picked up their first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Madera at Falcon Field.
The red-hot Delgadillo has six goals in Atwater’s last three games.
Zeb Stevens, Carlos Bravo and Cristian Cortes-Pina added assists and Eduardo Colunga made seven saves as Atwater improved to 1-5-1 on the young season.
Pacheco 6, Golden Valley 2 in Los Banos – Brian Nevarez continued to show why he might be the area’s most dangerous playmaker, scoring three times and setting up three more goals as the Panthers (3-1-1) routed the Cougars (1-3).
Pablo Ortiz added a pair of goals for the Western Athletic Conference favorites.
Livingston 3, Weston Ranch 0 in Livingston – Francisco Lopez, Christian Maldonado and Ricardo Garcia all found the back of the net as the Wolves exorcised some demons against one of their nemeses the last two years.
Marco Sobrevilla made three saves to help Livingston (5-1) earn its second shutout of the season.
Girls Soccer
Golden Valley 14, Pacheco 0 in Merced – The wet and cold weather didn’t seem to slow down the Cougars’ offense as they scored 11 times in the opening half behind Megan Pust’s hat trick.
Jaylin Meza and Carlie Garcia each added a pair of goals as GV improved to 2-1-1 on the year.
Girls Basketball
Hughson 41, Pacheco 37 in Los Banos – The Panthers erased a seven-point halftime deficit despite leading scorer Jaelyn Lesui (game-high 14 points) sitting most of the third quarter with three fouls, but the Huskies pulled away late.
Zhaelyn Riley added 10 points for Pacheco (1-5) in the loss.
Fresno 45, Golden Valley 22 in Fresno – The Cougars dropped their opening game of the Hoover Holiday Classic. Abbee Croninger and Kayla Commons led Golden Valley with seven points each.
Boys Basketball
Le Grand 50, Dos Palos 42 in Le Grand – Elijah Hernandez drilled three 3-pointers en route to a game-high 17 points and Giovanni Patino added nine as the Bulldogs (2-4) held off the Broncos at home.
Manny Harper led Dos Palos (3-4) with 13 points, while Jose Olivo chipped in 10.
