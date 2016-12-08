Buhach Colony uses strong Coffey performance to defeat Livingston

0:35 Buhach Colony students use staged crime scene to practice collecting evidence Pause

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

1:34 Sheriff's official: It may take crews 48 hours to sift through Oakland fire site

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

2:39 Lexi Gonzalez on Livingston's WAC title

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone