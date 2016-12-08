Atwater basketball rides engaged Ricks to Escalon rout

Jason Boesch said Reggie Ricks could be the best boys basketball player in the Central California Conference if he wants to be.
The senior guard has paced Atwater with 18.3 points per game early on this season, but has also had some lengthy stretches where he’s disappeared.
Ricks showed just how potent he can be when he’s engaged and aggressive on Thursday night. He racked up a season-high 29 points, seven assists and four steals in just three quarters of action to lead the Falcons to an easy 79-41 victory over Escalon on the opening night of the ABC Tournament.
Atwater will host Livingston Friday night while Escalon travels to Buhach Colony for the second day of action. Both games are set to tip at 7 p.m.
“The last couple days at practice we’ve been practicing really hard and trying to bring more energy,” Ricks said. “Our last win we blew the other team out pretty bad too, but our energy wasn’t there. So this game we really focused on our energy and making the game fun for us.
“The last game we won, but I wasn’t very aggressive and I think I let down my teammates and my coach. So this game I really wanted to show them that I can be a leader of the team and show them that if I play hard, we can all play hard and get the job done.”
Atwater (4-2) certainly did that, blanketing the Escalon guards with half-court traps and full-court, man-to-man pressure.
The Cougars (1-5) wilted under the onslaught, coughing up the ball 13 times in the first quarter and 25 times in the opening half.
The run of turnovers helped the Falcons overcome a 1-for-7 shooting effort to open the night. Atwater finally settled in about 3 minutes into the opening quarter as Ricks scored seven straight to prompt an 11-2 run and give his team a 13-5 lead early.
Atwater led 21-11 at the end of one and pushed that lead to 42-19 at the break thanks to big second quarters from Fernando Jeroinimo (13 points, five steals) and Isaiah Hill (10 points).
“This was by far the best we’ve played all season,” Boesch said. “Our intensity was there. Our defensive pressure was there. Guys were diving on the floor. I think there was one sequence where we had three separate guys hit the floor. It’s fun basketball to watch and its fun basketball to play when you give that kind of complete effort.”
Escalon’s Tommy Pangan (team-high 12 points) and Estephan Salcedo (10 points) did their best to keep the Cougars in the contest, accounting for six of the team’s eight 3-pointers. The Cougars had no answer for Ricks, however.
The senior hit 12 of his 16 shots in the game, including five in a 12-point third quarter. His 3 with 2:59 left in the third gave the Falcons a 59-29 lead. Escalon never got it back under 30 the rest of the way.
“When he has that little swagger like he did tonight, he’s one of the best players in the area,” Boesch said. “It’s not just his scoring either. He’s creating offense for his teammates. He would have had well over 10 assists if we’d just made a few more shots for him. Reggie’s making the right decisions at the right times, and when he comes to play like he did tonight, we’re tough to beat.”
Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports
