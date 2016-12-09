Atwater holds off Livingston for third straight win

The Atwater High boys basketball team overcame a poor shooting night to hold off a hard-charging Livingston squad late to squeeze out a third consecutive win.
Reggie Ricks scored 19 points as the Falcons defeated the Wolves 57-53 to finish a perfect 2-0 in the Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament on Friday night in The Nest.
The Falcons won despite making just 7-of-31 shots from behind the 3-point line and squandering a 15-point lead at one point. Atwater (4-3) fell into the trap many teams facing Livingston’s frenetic style do.
“We didn’t shoot it well,” said Atwater coach Jason Boesch. “We haven’t shot it well from three all season. For some reason when we play Livingston, we want to keep up with them and shoot as many threes as they do. Last time we played them I think they shot 45 3-pointers.”
Boesch tried to rein in his guys early, calling a timeout in the first quarter after they hoisted six quick treys.
“Livingston’s one-three-one press invites us to shoot,” Ricks said. “They want you to try to knock down those shots. That’s what their defense is forcing you to do. Our coaches are trying to tell us it’s OK to pass up the first open shot and try to get a better one.”
It was a rough start for the Wolves (3-6), who turned the ball over six times in the first 2 minutes of the game. That helped the Falcons jump out to a 24-9 lead midway through the second quarter.
Livingston used its ability to shoot from long range to get back in the game.
Two 3-pointers from Jordan Pacheco and another trey from Gurpreet Chohol fueled a 9-0 run that pulled the Wolves within 24-18 with 4:11 left in the first half.
The Falcons could never put Livingston away.
Kevin Alvarez followed up his 34-point performance against Buhach Colony on Thursday night with 19 points, hitting three 3-pointers.
Alvarez drained a deep shot to give the Wolves a 34-33 lead with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
Ricks had the hot hand for Atwater, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to close out the third quarter to give the Falcons a 42-36 lead heading into the fourth.
“At the end, we’re drawing up stuff to get him shots,” Boesch said. “Nobody else was making anything. Sual (Avitia) made a few shots. Reggie is our go-to guy. Everything we do has to go through him.”
Ricks has always been a reluctant shooter. As a point guard he’d rather set up his teammates, but when their shots aren’t falling he has to look to score.
“I usually look to pass the ball first,” Ricks said. “I want to get my teammates open shots. When they weren’t making it, that’s when I’ve got to look to shoot.”
There were some tense moments in the fourth quarter as the lead swung back and forth a couple times.
Simranjit Singh scored all 10 of his points in the second half and his bucket gave the Wolves a 45-44 lead with 4:07 left in the game.
Isaiah Hill answered back with a basket inside to give the Falcons a 46-45 lead, but Alvarez drained a 3-pointer on the other end to put Livingston out in front 48-46 with 3:15 remaining.
Avitia hit the third of his three 3-pointers from the wing to put Atwater back in front 49-48 with 2:24 left. Atwater was able to extend the lead to 53-48, before Singh hit a deep 3-pointer to pull the Wolves with 53-51 with 1:08 left on the clock.
Trailing 56-53, Singh almost tied the game with a 3-pointer from the corner that rimmed in and out with 10 seconds left. Ricks was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws to ice the game with 2 seconds left.
“We couldn’t build a lead because we couldn’t sustain anything,” Boesch said. “We’d have a defensive breakdown or they would shot a long three. We’d come down and have three or four bad possessions. That’s why the game ended up going back and forth.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
