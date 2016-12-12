El Capitan blitzes Livingston early in rout

Livingston High coach Ricardo Aguilar will be able to handicap the Central California Conference boys basketball race as well as anybody by the time conference play starts in January.
By then, Aguilar’s Wolves will have played six of the seven CCC teams. The only CCC team Livingston won’t play is Turlock.
El Capitan might rank high on his list after an impressive showing on Monday night as the Gauchos raced out to a 19-point lead by the end of the first quarter and coasted to a 92-59 win at the Stable Center.
“We’re hoping to get mentally strong by playing these games,” Aguilar said. “We had a chance against Buhach Colony and Atwater. We’re going to play Pitman in January. We wanted to play El Capitan because they have speed similar to what we’ll face in league against Patterson. They play with the same tempo and pressure.
“(El Capitan’s) speed got to us and their length.”
The timing was right for the Wolves to be facing a well-rested El Capitan team. Livingston was playing its fourth game in five days after going 0-3 in the Atwater-Buhach Colony Tournament.
The Wolves looked tired against the Gauchos relentless press. El Capitan (4-2) had the benefit of fresh legs with six days off since its last game.
The Gauchos press helped force eight turnovers by Livingston in the first quarter as El Capitan finished the quarter off with a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 30-11.
“We had four days of practice since our last game,” said El Capitan first-year coach Adrian Hurtado said. “We wanted to clean everything up and focus on the details. We had been missing a lot of layups, some missed free throws. We had four good practices and it showed tonight.”
The Gauchos made up for a poor shooting night – making just 3-of-18 shots from beyond the 3-point line –by attacking the rim in transition.
The El Capitan guards forced their way into the paint and helped set up Jeremiah Duda for some easy finishes. Duda scored 25 points to go a long with nine rebounds.
“We preach get to the rim so that was exciting to see,” Hurtado said. “We want to reward our forwards for running the court. If they do it’s just an easy catch and finish. Duda finished like a big boy tonight.”
With both teams pressing, it led to an up-and-down game, which favored the deeper Gauchos, who like to go 10 deep. El Capitan made 38 field goals with James Sellers finishing with 18 points and Trevor Thomas added 12 points.
“I want to score 80 to 90 points as much as we can,” Hurtado said. “We want to push the ball up and pressure for 32 minutes. That’s kind of how I was brought up. If we can do that we can play 10 to 12 guys and our guys know they are competing for minutes.”
Kevin Alvarez made four 3-pointers and led Livingston (3-8) with 15 points. Simranjit Singh added 10.
“I like that our guys fight,” Aguilar said. “They don’t just put their head down. We missed a lot of layups early and I think that was due to fatigue. I think playing these games will help get us ready for league.”
Golden Valley 61, Gregori 52 in Merced – The Cougars (4-6) jumped out to a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter and picked up a tough win against the Jaguars. Cyrus Allen finished with 13 points and Silvestre Llamas added 11 for Golden Valley.
Atwater 49, Oakdale 35 in Oakdale – Reggie Ricks paced the Falcons (5-3) with 14 points. Omar Berrio added 12 and Saul Avitia 10 for Atwater, which won its four consecutive game.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments