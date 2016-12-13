Redwine’s double-double propels Merced past Pacheco

With Merced High football players trading in their cleats for basketball shoes only two and half weeks ago after a semifinal playoff run, Bears basketball coach Hector Nava likes what he’s seen from his players early on this season.
He’s likes their effort, attitude and the fact that they get a long together on and off the court.
They can play some basketball, too.
It showed as the Bears buried Pacheco late with 18-0 run in the second half as they cruised to a 73-42 win on Vince Clemons Court on Tuesday night to improve to 4-3 this season.
“I love that they play as a team, they listen, they’re coachable,” Nava said. “We’re 4-3 and we’ve only had five or six practices all together.”
One player that’s in the gym year round is junior Jeremy Redwine and that also showed. The 6-foot-3 forward led the way for the Bears with 19 points and 16 rebounds.
Pacheco had a tough time matching up against Redwine in the paint.
“I should have done better,” Redwine said. “We ran a lot of set plays for me. I missed a lot of tip-ins and layups. We made an adjustment at halftime. Coach Nava talked to me about being more physical with it. A lot of my moves are finesse. I have a lot of hooks. That’s something I need to work on is being more physical and use power moves.”
The Bears have some nice pieces to go with Redwine.
Jeremy Pazin knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Anthony Robinson can hurt teams from the corner, nailing a couple 3-pointers at the end of quarters to help extend Merced leads. He finished with eight points.
Senior Isaiah Aguirre gives Merced another ball-handler and can knock down open shots. Freshman Desmond Thompson came off the bench and scored eight points.
The Bears also have a future star in sophomore Dhameer Warren, who was all over the court. Warren finished with eight points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
“Dhameer is going to be a special player,” Nava said. “He’s only been out here two and a half weeks. He’s had six practices. For him to do what he’s been doing it exciting to watch. He’s going to get his feet underneath him by the time (Central California Conference) play comes around.”
The Bears want to play their usual up-tempo style. They want to press, force turnovers and get out and score in transition. For Merced to be successful in the CCC, they are going to have improve their half-court offense as well.
Nava said they went to a more basic press when they went on the big run to end the third quarter and then scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter.
“We went to a more three-quarter court press and man-to-man defense,” Nava said. “They were beating our press and beating our traps. We started executing better in our basic stuff.”
Travis Willmott led the Panthers with 13 points. Isaac Martinez and T.J. Wills added nine points.
