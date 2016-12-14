El Capitan struggles against defending section champions

Midway through the first quarter, El Capitan coach Adrian Hurtado turned to the players on his bench and pleaded with them to relax and just play basketball.
Hurtado didn’t like the look in his players eyes early on or their body language as the Gauchos were overwhelmed against defending Central Section champions Immanuel (Reedley). The Eagles shredded the El Capitan press on its way to winning 84-37 in the opening round of the Hoover Holiday Invitational at the Event Center at Hoover High on Wednesday evening.
“This is what happens when you travel to face well-established programs like this,” said Hurtdao, whose team dropped to 4-3 this season. “You have to be ready to play.”
The Eagles got whatever shot they wanted against the Gauchos defense. They attacked the rim at will and attacked in transition routinely.
Nate Kendricks led Immanuel with 18 points. Kendricks worked his way through the paint early on for layups and then knocked down a couple 3-pointers later in the game. Cal State Bakersfield commit Darrin Person Jr. added 17 points, including two emphatic dunks in the first half.
The Eagles opened up a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter and then picked up the tempo even more in the second quarter.
Immanuel started the second quarter with an 18-7 run to extend its lead to 36-15. Person scored six points during the run.
“I was disappointed in the effort,” Hurtado said. “Of course as their coach, I put my guys on a pedestal. But, I felt our guys didn’t come out and compete. We didn’t challenge anybody at the rim. We couldn’t keep anybody in front of us. We’re just going to have to get back to the lab and work on some things.”
The second half only got worse as the Eagles opened the third quarter with a 19-2 run to open up a 67-22 lead with 3:12 left in the third quarter.
El Capitan didn’t help itself with 23 turnovers.
James Sellers was the only Guachos player to finish in double figures with 18 points.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.
El Capitan will be back in action today at 3 p.m. against Sanger in the consolation bracket.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments