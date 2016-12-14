Sunnyside too tall an order for Atwater boys

Playing mostly with a four-guard lineup, the undersized Atwater High boys basketball team had a tough time matching up against a long and tall Sunnyside squad.
The Wildcats average starter was 6-foot-4 with a 6-2 point guard (Breaun Heights), a 6-8 shooting guard (Amari Stroud) and three forwards at 6-2 (Kamaree King), 6-3 (Sherwin King) and 6-6 (Josh Woods).
Sunnyside dominated the glass on both ends and the Wildcats length and athleticism gave the Falcons fits as Sunnyside defeated Atwater 63-44 in the opening round of the Hoover Holiday Invitational on Wednesday night at Hoover High’s West Gym.
“The thing that killed us is the boards,” said Atwater coach Jason Boesch, whose team dropped to 5-4. “They were long and aggressive and they got after it. It was definitely a problem. We gave up so many second-chance points, especially on free throws. They just kept tapping the ball. I bet they rebounded half of their missed free throws.”
The Wildcats ability to get second shots negated a miserable shooting performance from outside and at the free-throw line.
Sunnyside made just 1 of 15 shots from behind the 3-point line and made just 8-of-30 free throws.
After Sunnyside missed its first five 3-point attempts in the first quarter, Boesch opted to go to a 2-3 zone and pleaded with his guards to sag into the key and dare the Wildcats to hoist up shots from outside.
The Wildcats overcame the poor shooting with their rebounding and their press, which helped force Atwater into 25 turnovers.
The 6-8 Amari Stroud paced Sunnyside with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
The Falcons still had opportunities, especially in the second half after Stroud went to the bench with his fourth foul late in the third quarter and Atwater was quickly in the double bonus.
Atwater just couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively and only cut the deficit to nine points a couple times early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were a little scared coming in and we played that way early,” Boesch said. “It’s hard to prepare for a team this long. We don’t have the guys to go against in practice. It’s different what you see in practice than what you see in the game. Still I like what we did.
“We gave ourselves a chance to pull it off against a really good team. We can learn from this.”
Reggie Ricks led Atwater with 15 points, with 11 of his points coming from the free-throw line. Fernando Jeronimo chipped in with eight points.
