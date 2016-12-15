High School Sports

December 15, 2016 4:24 PM

Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball

TBA – El Capitan, Atwater at Hoover Holiday Invitational in Fresno; Buhach Colony at Carmel Tournament

7 p.m. – Le Grand at Merced

8:30 p.m. – Los Banos at Hilmar

Girls basketball

TBA – Merced, Livingston at Livingston Running with the Pack Tournament; Buhach Colony at Patterson Tournament

6:30 p.m. – Le Grand at Pacheco

Boys soccer

5:30 p.m. – Central Valley at Golden Valley

Girls soccer

3:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Merrill West

Wrestling

10 a.m. – Golden Valley at Las Vegas Holiday Classic

TBA – Atwater at Downey Invitational

