Merced-area high school sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 16

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display Pause

2:01 MC receiver Nih-jer Jackson on signing

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland