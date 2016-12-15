High School Sports

December 15, 2016 6:24 PM

Merced-area high school sports results

Basketball

High school boys

Immanuel 84, El Capitan 37

El Capitan

8

12

11

6

37

Immanuel

18

28

29

9

84

El Capitan (4-3) – Tyler Dietz 2, Trevor Thomas 3, Mark Sellers 4, Dillon Greenwood 2, Marcus McCutchen 5, James Sellers 18, Adam Cardoso 3. Totals: 12 9-18 37.

Immanuel – Jordan Williams 6, Michael Odom 8, Nate Kendricks 18, Calvin Prys 3, Dario Alvisi 3, Darrin Person Jr. 17, Gavin Lloyd 7, Anthony Peters 8, Carson Verhoeven 8. Totals: 31 16-28 84.

3-Pointers: El Capitan 3 (J. Sellers 2, Cardoso 1), Immanuel 4 (Kendricks 2, Prys 1, Alvisi 1). Team Fouls: El Capitan 22, Immanuel 15. Fouled Out – None.

Sunnyside 63, Atwater 44

Atwater

9

9

13

13

44

Sunnyside

11

14

17

21

63

Atwater (4-3) – Omar Berrio 4, Fernando Jeronimo 8, Saul Avitia 6, Reggie Ricks 15, Ashton Jantz 5, Isaiah Hill 4, Dawson DeSousa 2. Totals: 12 17-29 44.

Sunnyside (5-0) – Breaun Heights 11, Sherwin King 2, Josh Woods 7, Kamaree King 8, Nate Hughes 4, Amari Stroud 18, Mark Witland 5, Cedric Harris 8. Totals: 27 8-30 63.

3-Pointers: Atwater 3 (Avitia 2, Jeronimo 1), Sunnyside 1 (Stroud 1). Team Fouls: Atwater 24, Sunnyside 21. Fouled Out – Hill (Atw), Avitia (Atw).

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

View more video

Sports Videos