Merced-area high school sports results

Basketball
High school boys
Immanuel 84, El Capitan 37
El Capitan
8
12
11
6
—
37
Immanuel
18
28
29
9
—
84
El Capitan (4-3) – Tyler Dietz 2, Trevor Thomas 3, Mark Sellers 4, Dillon Greenwood 2, Marcus McCutchen 5, James Sellers 18, Adam Cardoso 3. Totals: 12 9-18 37.
Immanuel – Jordan Williams 6, Michael Odom 8, Nate Kendricks 18, Calvin Prys 3, Dario Alvisi 3, Darrin Person Jr. 17, Gavin Lloyd 7, Anthony Peters 8, Carson Verhoeven 8. Totals: 31 16-28 84.
3-Pointers: El Capitan 3 (J. Sellers 2, Cardoso 1), Immanuel 4 (Kendricks 2, Prys 1, Alvisi 1). Team Fouls: El Capitan 22, Immanuel 15. Fouled Out – None.
Sunnyside 63, Atwater 44
Atwater
9
9
13
13
—
44
Sunnyside
11
14
17
21
—
63
Atwater (4-3) – Omar Berrio 4, Fernando Jeronimo 8, Saul Avitia 6, Reggie Ricks 15, Ashton Jantz 5, Isaiah Hill 4, Dawson DeSousa 2. Totals: 12 17-29 44.
Sunnyside (5-0) – Breaun Heights 11, Sherwin King 2, Josh Woods 7, Kamaree King 8, Nate Hughes 4, Amari Stroud 18, Mark Witland 5, Cedric Harris 8. Totals: 27 8-30 63.
3-Pointers: Atwater 3 (Avitia 2, Jeronimo 1), Sunnyside 1 (Stroud 1). Team Fouls: Atwater 24, Sunnyside 21. Fouled Out – Hill (Atw), Avitia (Atw).
