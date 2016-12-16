Roundup: Buhach Colony loses to Aptos in OT in boys basketball

Jeremy Sicarios made a layup at the buzzer to send the Buhach Colony High boys basketball team into overtime against Aptos, but the Thunder fell 62-58 to open the Carmel Tournament on Thursday.
Rashaun Wooden paced the Mariners (5-0) with 23 points.
Andrew Morris led Buhach Colony with 16 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Irik Dobbins added 15 points for the Thunder (6-2), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.
Atwater 50, Washington Union 47 in Fresno – The Falcons (6-4) rebounded from a first-round loss with a win over the Panthers in the Hoover Holiday Invitational. Reggie Ricks paced Atwater with 18 points, and Isaiah Hill pulled down 12 rebounds.
Sanger 71, El Capitan 48 in Fresno – The Gauchos (4-4) dropped their second straight game in the Hoover Holiday Invitational. James Sellers led El Capitan with 21 points, and Trevor Thomas added 14 points.
Chowchilla 62, Le Grand 26 in Le Grand – The Tribe jumped out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a win. Michael Alvarez led Chowchilla with 13 points, and Moayad Dahabra added 10 points. Giovanni Patino led Le Grand with eight points.
Boys Soccer
Pacheco 6, Delhi 1 in Los Banos – Pablo Ortiz recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals and finishing with two assists to help the Panthers improve to 5-1-1. Ortiz leads Pacheco with 10 goals this season.
