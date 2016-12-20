Roundup: Atwater girls hold on for win over Buchanan

The Atwater High girls basketball team continued their strong start to the season with a 70-69 win over Buchanan on the road on Monday night.
The Bears had an opportunity to tie the game late at the free throw line but came up short as the Falcons improved to 8-3.
Alondra Ponce led Atwater with 12 points. Eileen Martinez and Kelsey Valencia each scored 11.
Balanced scoring has been one of the keys to Atwater’s early season success.
“We have a lot of chemistry,” Falcons coach JR Davis said. “This group of girls have been together for a while. They were together all summer. I thought we were close last year. This year there has been no drama, no arguments. On offense, in my eyes, we’re over passing. It’s like nobody wants to shoot. They are just unselfish.”
Livingston 53, Modesto 36 in Modesto – Annie Winton and Anais Castellanos each scored 17 points as the Wolves picked up a road win. The win was the third in the last four games for Livingston, which finished second in its Running With the Pack Tournament last weekend.
Boys Basketball
El Capitan 81, Patterson 58 in Patterson – James Sellers scored 25 points as the Gauchos (6-4) won their third consecutive game. Trevor Thomas added 16 points and Mark Sellers scored 15 for El Capitan.
